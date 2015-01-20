MTV shows are now on Paramount+
After the chaos of Total Madness, The Challenge: Double Agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 26
Season 36
Season 35
Season 34
Season 33
Season 32
Season 28
Season 27
Season 26
13:10
S26 • E3
Love Sick
The house is rocked by the unexpected departure of two competitors, a new Power Couple sets a plan in motion, and a night of celebration results in a flirty exchange.
01/20/2015
About The Challenge Season 26
