The Challenge
wednesdays 8/7c
wednesdays 8/7c
After the chaos of Total Madness, The Challenge: Double Agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Interview
- Latest Episode41:49Sign in to Watch
S36 • E18
No Time to DieThe remaining eight agents begin day one of the final mission and learn success is reliant on symbiotic partnerships, and a player's injury could prematurely eliminate their team.04/14/2021
- 1:03:35Sign in to Watch
S36 • E17
True LiesLeroy opens up about this being his last season and being so close to the final, one agent from each team sets off on a secret challenge, and two players duke it out in Hall Brawl.04/07/2021
- 43:18Sign in to Watch
S36 • E16
Most Wanted ManThe agents battle one another in badass metal spheres, a strong alliance must turn on one of their own, and two sneaky players conspire to control the vote but struggle to trust each other.03/31/2021
- 1:03:39Sign in to Watch
S36 • E15
Never Say Never AgainBig T builds team chemistry with CT as she chases a gold skull, the competitors take on a skydiving puzzle challenge in Spy Dive, and Kyle's relationship with Aneesa gets rockier.03/24/2021
- 1:03:48Sign in to Watch
S36 • E14
The Best of EnemiesRivals turned partners try to keep their animosity from holding them back, the agents swim between tectonic plates to solve a puzzle, and Cory hopes to finally break his own curse.03/17/2021
- 44:18Sign in to Watch
S36 • E13
The Spy Who Loved FessyThe agents confront their fears in Survive the Night, a vet sabotages his partner, and the teams are shaken up after a fierce Ring of Spies elimination.03/10/2021
- 1:03:57Sign in to Watch
S36 • E12
Tinker Tailer Bunny SpyTwo OGs showcase their physical and mental prowess in Dead Ringer, one agent's controversial move crushes a friend's spirit, and a rookie's injury could put him out of commission.03/03/2021
- 1:02:18Sign in to Watch
S36 • E11
An Inconvenient GoofOne agent dominates the Air Lift challenge, Lolo reaches her breaking point, and Darrell's vote determines who will enter the crater.02/24/2021
- 1:03:33Sign in to Watch
S36 • E10
A Clockwork AmberTwo agents mix business with pleasure, Lolo and Nam try to find a middle ground that satisfies both of their needs, and Gabby passes on a golden opportunity.02/17/2021
- 1:03:47Sign in to Watch
S36 • E9
Lady VengeanceAmber M. confronts Amber B. over her dishonest vote, Theresa opens up about her postpartum depression, and two rivals lock horns in The Crater.02/10/2021
Cast
TJ Lavin
Host
Over his time on the show, TJ Lavin has become synonymous with "The Challenge." He is a former professional BMX rider with three gold, one silver and three bronze X Games medals. The Las Vegas native began hosting in 2005 on the 11th season of the series, "The Gauntlet 2." TJ's zero-tolerance stance on quitting is so well-known competitors often push themselves to perform harder out of fear of disappointing him. Whether he is flying in a helicopter or just chuckling at someone during trivia, TJ is the heart and soul of the series.
Aneesa Ferreira
Contestant
After going 13 seasons without a "Challenge" title, it's easy to see how Aneesa could be more than a little bitter. Instead, this groundbreaking "Challenge" pioneer is approaching this season more confident than ever, trusting her razor-sharp puzzle skills and savvy social game. The biggest difference this time around: Aneesa has no cares left to give to her haters. Philadelphia's own, Aneesa is about pride, representation and finally attaining that long-awaited W.
Ashley Mitchell
Contestant
Every season, Ashley seems to either make it all the way to the Final or find herself knocked out within the first couple eliminations, perhaps because her status as a two-time champ and notorious social gamer tends to put a massive target on her back from day one. Despite her shady reputation, Ashley's guiltless political style and underrated athleticism make her an instant threat to regain her crown as the all-time "Challenge" money-winner, a title she lost just last season. If "Millionaire Mitchell" wants to add another W to her haul, she'll need to work hard to build some fast alliances, or she may find herself on the outs with her fellow Agents.
Cory Wharton
Contestant
After a well-played season on which he came so close to bringing home big money to support his daughter Ryder, Cory returns to "The Challenge" with double the motivation, having recently welcomed his second daughter Mila into the world. With an additional mouth to feed and plenty of diapers to buy, this proud dad will undoubtedly push himself to new heights.
CT Tamburello
Contestant
With over a dozen Challenge seasons of down-and-dirty game tactics under his belt, veteran CT has developed a reputation as one of the game's grittiest players. Even though he has become a master of manipulation and intimidation, CT tends to rely on playing the middle politically, which doesn't always work to his advantage.
Josh Martinez
Contestant
As a former "Big Brother" champion, Josh made a name for himself on his debut season, War of the Worlds, with a larger-than-life personality and a fierce competitive spirit. Often underestimated, he has impressed his fellow competitors with his determination, but his tendency to gravitate toward in-house drama could stand in his way.
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat
Contestant
Fessy views "The Challenge" as his opportunity for redemption after failing to achieve his dream of making the NFL. He is prepared to do absolutely anything it takes to come out on top, whether he has to backstab, betray or physically obliterate anyone who stands in his way. Fessy's primary drive is to win, both to prove his doubters wrong and to serve as an inspiration. If he can keep that focus through the game, he stands a great chance of taking home the W.
Jay Starrett
Contestant
This all-time superfan of "The Challenge" and spunky "Survivor" alum became everyone's go-to target during his Rookie season, finding himself voted into back-to-back-to-back eliminations to start his "Challenge" career. Now, Jay is back and hopes to use his laid-back attitude to notch some key allies who can help him make it far. With family as his key motivation, Jay is desperate to bring home some money to take care of his mother and sister and will let nothing stand in his way.
Kam Williams
Contestant
Queen Kam, Killa Kam -- despite countless nicknames, one title still eludes this powerhouse competitor: "Challenge" Champion. Now, she's back and hungrier than ever to take home her first win. With her propensity for elaborate plots and ability to form massive alliance structures, look for Kam to be a major force on the political side of things. One change to her game this season will be coming in alongside Leroy, with whom she is now in a committed relationship. With the two lovebirds eager to take home some big money to start their life together, they will be a power couple to watch. More importantly, Kam wants to use her platform to inspire Black women and support the fight for racial justice in America. With this powerful motivation behind her, practically nothing can stand between her and victory.
Kaycee Clark
Contestant
Take notice. She may be telling you a lot, but Kaycee is revealing very little. This undercover strategist wants to serve as positive representation for the LGBTQ+ community and continue to defy others' preconceived notions of who she is. With plenty of motivation, a proven track record in challenges and eliminations and a sizable group of "Big Brother" allies in the game, Kaycee's a definite contender to take home top prize. She's hoping for a return trip to the Final using her purposefully under-the-radar "vague" game play.
Leroy Garrett
Contestant
Few Challengers have experienced as long-tortured a career as Leroy, who has competed on 11 seasons and made four Finals without ever taking home the top prize. Along the way, he has come agonizingly close. Despite his status as a respected Veteran, Leroy has often been undermined by his tendency to play passive politics and get bogged down in interpersonal drama. Leroy has pledged to enter the game with a fresh mindset and, more importantly, his significant other Kam alongside him. With his heart filled with love, his woman at his side and a newfound positive outlook on life, Leroy is ready to go all out with nothing to lose and hopes that's what it takes to finally come out on top.
Nany Gonzalez
Contestant
Nany is notorious for making it agonizingly close to Finals before bowing out in one of the last eliminations of every season. Desperate for her first win in 10 tries, Nany enters the game with renewed focus, motivated by a happy relationship at home. She also has a sturdy list of allies who she hopes can help her get far this season. Unfortunately, one thing that could stand in her way is the return of longtime nemesis Theresa, who always seems to get under Nany's skin. If she can steer clear of negative drama, this could finally be Nany's year.
Nelson Thomas
Contestant
Nelson made one of the most unprecedented and selfless moves in "Challenge" history, volunteering himself for elimination to ensure his best friend Cory a spot in the Final. Ultimately, this cost Nelson his own chance at the Final, and now, he returns hungrier than ever to lock down his first ever "Challenge" win. With one of the best elimination records in "Challenge" history, Nelson stands a good chance to make it far. With renewed focus and a never-back-down attitude, this may be Nelson's time to finally take home the crown.
Nicole Zanatta
Contestant
Nicole has proven herself a force to be reckoned with, notching countless daily challenge wins en route to two Finals while only seeing one elimination. As a professional firefighter, she possesses both physical skills and the ability to excel under pressure. Maybe her only real weakness (aside from puzzles) has been her susceptibility to romantic distractions, which won't be an issue this time around as Nicole enters the game with a girlfriend back home and is hoping to win enough to be able to have children. If Nicole can keep her focus, she may just be able to make that dream come true.
Theresa Jones
Contestant
After five years away from the game, Theresa is back, looking to pick up where she left off. This mother of two is focused on one goal: taking home the win and making her family proud. In fact, this experience is a true role reversal for Theresa, who played stay-at-home mom for several years in support of her NFL star husband. Now, it's his turn to watch the kids while she heads off to compete. Still, coming back into the game after so much time off will be a challenge, and Theresa will need to see where she stands with some of her fellow OG vets (in particular, former rival Nany) as well as prepare for a level of competitive intensity that only seems to rise with each new season.
Tori Deal
Contestant
Tori has established a reputation as one of the most respected and well-liked competitors in the game. Unfortunately, that reputation hasn't exactly guaranteed her success, and she is still searching for her first "Challenge" win. This season, Tori enters the game with a new mindset, looking to play a ruthless power game and muscle her way to a Final. She will need to maintain her focus and avoid letting her guard down, as the knives are most definitely out for Tori, but no one ever makes it to a million dollars without making some enemies along the way, so don't be surprised if Tori ruffles some feathers.
Tula "Big T" Fazakerley
Contestant
If there was a "Challenge" award for Miss Congeniality, Big T would have won it hands down. Big T charms her way into the hearts of just about everyone with her earnestness and humor. Now, Big T hopes to build from her friendships and alliances to make a deep run and possibly even reach a Final. Despite her improved social standing, Big T's small stature and lack of intimidation have made her an easy target in the past and will be traits she has to overcome. Look for her to dive into a calculated political game as she quickly cobbles together a ragtag crew of Rookies. Inspired by her proud Malawian heritage, Big T is determined to win money to help support hospitals in her birthplace. With this noble motivation behind her, Big T is sure to push herself beyond what anyone thinks is possible.
Wes Bergmann
Contestant
The ultimate "sly fox," Wes enters this season with a truly outsized -- and well-earned -- reputation for his cunning political game. In particular, the two-time champ is known for two things: deal-making and befriending Rookies. This Kansas City, MO, entrepreneur is also not one to shy away from big moves and seizing command of the game. For all of his political masterminding, Wes hasn't taken home a "Challenge" win in many seasons, and he may need to rethink his strategy this time around if he wants to bring home the prize to his wife Amanda and their dog Bootstrap. Unfortunately, with a reputation like his, winning may be hard to do, as he is almost certainly guaranteed to come in with a target on his back.
Amber Borzotra
Contestant
Amber B's motivation has always been her mother, who gave up everything to raise and support her daughter. Inspired by this loving commitment, Amber B has set her sights on "The Challenge" in hope of making her mom proud. To do so, she'll have to play a savvier political game than she did on "Big Brother," on which she came out of the gate too strong, planting a massive target on her back leading to an early eviction. As a nomadic free spirit, Amber should have little trouble keeping her cool in the high-intensity environment of "The Challenge" but will need to summon a more competitive edge if she hopes to stick around for a long time. Nevertheless, expect her focus to remain on the game and on taking home the big W.
Amber Martinez
Contestant
Though small in stature, Amber M refuses to let anything hold her back and looks forward to bringing her optimistic energy and competitive intensity to "The Challenge." As a competitor on the first-ever sexually fluid season of "Are You The One?," Amber M showed off her wild side and is sure to bring that same liveliness into Headquarters. Expect her to give it her all in challenges and eliminations but to also be a savvy and manipulative politician. No matter how the game shakes out, Amber is sure to be a source of excitement and drama and a cutthroat competitor on the battlefield.
Gabby Allen
Contestant
Bubbly and outgoing, Gabby was a standout on her seasons of "Love Island U.K." and "Celebrity Big Brother U.K.," making it to the Finals on both. She attributes part of that success to her social game, which will serve her well on "The Challenge." Don't count her out as an athletic force either, as this professional trainer and fitness star is sure to be a dominating presence in both challenges and eliminations with plenty of endurance to carry her all the way to a Final. Of course, as a Rookie, she will have a lot to learn about the game and knows she will have to earn her stripes in competition if she hopes to make it far. A bit of a flirt, Gabby could also land on the romantic radar of some of her fellow Agents and will have to do what she can to avoid stirring up unnecessary drama.
Joseph Allen
Contestant
Despite coming in as one of the game's youngest Rookies, Joseph is plenty equipped to take on anything thrown his way. Growing up with 11 older siblings, he's learned how to stand up for himself and stand out from the crowd -- even as an underdog. As a competitive motocross racer, Joseph possesses mental toughness and refuses to back down from any challenge. He's not all grit and adrenaline, as this soulful singer-songwriter showed off his softer side en route to a quarterfinal showing on "America's Got Talent." With so many sides to his personality, the tactics Joseph employs as he looks to make his mark on this "Challenge" season will be interesting to see.
Lio Rush
Contestant
This competitor might be better known by his ring name Lio Rush, which he used as a pro wrestler during his time with WWE. Though small in stature, Lio packed plenty of attitude and intensity into his persona, which, along with his impressive physical talents, are sure to put him on plenty of competitors' radars heading onto his first "Challenge." This young married father of two (with a third on the way) possesses a seasoned maturity that should help him keep a level head even as a Rookie. With his goal of winning money to take care of his growing family, he's more than prepared to dig deep and do whatever it takes to win.
Lolo Jones
Contestant
A three-time Olympic athlete and one of only 10 Americans to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, it's safe to say Lolo possesses the athletic background to be a dominant force this season. "The Challenge" is a very different competition than she's used to and will require her to push herself in new ways if she hopes to stick around for long. Nevertheless, if anyone is capable of overcoming adversity and rising to the occasion, Lolo is. Despite her competitive focus, Lolo is single and could certainly find herself distracted by a hunky fellow Agent. If she can keep her eyes on the prize, Lolo could end this season taking home "Challenge" gold.
Mechie Harris
Contestant
This ladies' man certainly made his mark on "Ex On The Beach" by contributing to plenty of drama but now claims he's ready to rein it in -- especially when it comes to romance. Still, as an extremely sociable singer and dancer, he should stand a good chance at quickly making allies and possesses the athletic talents to make him a potential Finals threat. A proud mama's boy, he is determined to win money to help his mother as well as take care of his siblings. If he can stay focused and not get too distracted hunting for hookups, Mechie could go very far in this game.
Nam Vo
Contestant
Straight outta Germany, Nam may find himself a bit out of his element. Don't think new environs will keep him from becoming a major force in the game, though, as he already proved himself a literal beast, making it to the finals of "Ultimate Beastmaster." Undoubtedly a physical specimen, Nam will have to overcome a language barrier, particularly when it comes to communicating with partners and allies. The studly charmer won't have to say much to attract his fellow Agents' romantic interests, which he could definitely use to his advantage in the game. With a goal of winning enough money to buy his parents a house, he'll have to use every tool at his disposal if he wants to come out on top.
Natalie Anderson
Contestant
As a winner of her original "Survivor" season and the runner-up on her all-star, all-winners season, it's safe to say Natalie does not mess around when it comes to competition. With her combination of physical prowess and social game, Natalie is definitely one to watch and a strong potential candidate for Rookie of the Year. Of course, all that strength could have a downside, as it possibly could plant a target on her back from intimidated fellow Agents. As a proud Sri Lankan-American, Natalie wants to represent South East Asian women. With that motivation behind her and a reputation for winning, Natalie stands a great chance at racking up yet another big W.
Olivia "Liv" Jawando
Contestant
A self-described loudmouth, Liv is sure to stir up plenty of drama her Rookie season. This British "Shipwrecked" star is unafraid to tell it like it is and willing to get in the face of just about anyone who sets her off. Of course, Liv's competitive intensity and admitted lack of sportsmanship could wind up rubbing plenty of fellow Agents the wrong way, and she may find herself with a target on her back early on. Having faced plenty of adversity in her life, Liv is more than capable of fighting when her back is against the wall. Ultimately, she is dead set on winning "The Challenge" as a "screw you" to all of her doubters and has the grit and determination to claw her way to the very top.
Darrell Taylor
Contestant
Two-time Golden Gloves boxer Darrell came out swinging at the start of his Challenge career and hasn't let up yet. He has shown he can square off with just about anyone threatening to stand in his way.
Devin Walker-Molaghan
Contestant
The Rivals III third-place finisher has made a name for himself by being consistently witty and always keeping it real (with humor, of course). He’s out to get Bananas, but has Devin studied his enemy long enough to finally successfully get under the legend's skin and exploit the six-time champ's weaknesses? Or will Dev find himself packing his bags early once again?
Kyle Christie
Contestant
Kyle has not only worked his charm on the female competitors in the house, but has also used his fun-loving personality to his advantage in the game. The Geordie Shore alum has proven he has the tenacity to go far, and he isn't afraid to use political tactics to get a win.