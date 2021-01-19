new episodes may 4 9/8c
Catfish: The TV Show
As the world continues practicing social distancing, people are online more than ever looking for connections. On the first all-virtual season of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev and Kamie work together remotely to investigate uncertain online relationships and help uncover the truth.
S8 • E32
Paul & CaiteaSamantha contacts Nev and Kamie hoping they can help her fiance, Paul, get answers and move past his first love, Caitea, a woman he met 10 years ago on Xbox.01/19/2021
S8 • E31
Tam & JamenaTam falls hard for Jamena on a dating app, but soon suspects that her online girlfriend isn't who she says she is, so she calls on Nev and Kamie to solve the mystery.01/12/2021
S8 • E30
Will & CherryDespite many warning signs, Will refuses to listen to reason when it comes to Cherry, a Thai cosplayer he met online, so Nev and Kamie help him dissect his international situationship.01/05/2021
S8 • E29
Jason & MarJason, who is vulnerable after a divorce, starts messaging with and sending money to Mar, but becomes suspicious when a woman answers Mar's phone.12/29/2020
S8 • E28
Michael & JuliaNev and Kamie help reality TV star Michael sift through Julia's red flags before he uproots his life to be with her.12/23/2020
S8 • E27
DeJuan & TyneaNev and Kamie encounter shocking twists and turns as they help DeJuan figure out why his girlfriend of two years Tynea won't meet or video chat with him and has blocked him on social media.12/15/2020
S8 • E26
Scooba & RenaeScooba dated Renae for eight months before she ghosted him, and when she reemerges after six years of virtual silence, Nev and Kamie help him piece together an explanation.12/08/2020
S8 • E25
Eric & LiannaEric fell hard for Lianna on Facebook, but after a third attempt at meeting in person ends in disappointment, he's ready for Nev and Kamie to shed light on his online love interest.12/02/2020
S8 • E24
Tony & TianaAfter two years of shady excuses, Tony turns to Nev and Kamie for help in finding out why his online crush Tiana refuses to video chat or meet with him in person.11/18/2020
S8 • E23
Jake & TaylorTikTok star Jake has feelings for Taylor, who has been sending him messages and money online, but he becomes suspicious after getting ghosted in person and receiving threats.11/11/2020
Cast
Nev
Host
Nev Schulman is a writer, producer, social advocate and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film "Catfish" and the follow-up MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show," which he hosts and executive produces. In 2014, Nev published his first book, "In Real Life: Love, Lies and Identity in the Digital Age." It gives both his personal history and observations gleaned from his work on "Catfish." Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo are the proud parents of daughter Cleo and son Beau. Together, they host the Facebook series "We Need to Talk," on which they offer relationship advice for real-life situations in the millennial era. Aside from his entertainment career, Nev spends time supporting local organizations and charities, including New York Road Runners, the Urban Justice Center and Dance Against Cancer.
Kamie Crawford
Host
Kamie Crawford is a TV host, content producer, model and former Miss Teen USA with a love for all things beauty, fashion and pop culture. Kamie has always had a passion for investigative journalism and is now putting her own "FBI" skills to the test while working alongside Nev Schulman as the co-host of MTV's hit series "Catfish." When she's not in front of the camera, Kamie is collaborating and creating social content with major beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Swarovski, Lancôme, Dove, Rent the Runway and so many others. Working as a model in a fashion world that deems anything over a size 4 as "plus-sized" and in a digital space that often lacks inclusion has sparked Kamie to use her influence to spread the importance of body positivity and diversity in the digital sphere and beyond.
Max
Host
Seasons 1-7 – Max Joseph is an award-winning filmmaker who has made over 80 short films, numerous commercials (for clients ranging from Amazon to Nike to Samsung) and the feature film "We Are Your Friends." His nonfiction work has been featured at Sundance, Telluride, SXSW, TED and the Cannes creativity festival. He was behind countless iconic viral videos for Casey Neistat, Rainforest Alliance, Planned Parenthood and DACA. Max has given TED Talks, written articles for Vulture and GQ and, perhaps most famously, spent seven years co-hosting MTV's "Catfish," traveling the U.S. and exploring the deeper social and psychological issues that lead to the catfishing phenomenon.
About Catfish: The TV Show
