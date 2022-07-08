The Challenge
From Croatia, 17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 million prize.
Cast
Johnny "Bananas" DevenanzioVeteran
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
7 Wins (The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars 2017) – Returning for his 20th season, Bananas is hungrier than ever to prove he's still got it after a six-season Finals drought. Known for being one of the game's most ruthless and renowned players, Bananas's recent stumbles can largely be attributed to a single source: Wes. "Archrivals" doesn't even begin to describe this pair's antagonistic relationship, but one has to wonder whether or not focusing so much energy on one individual has hampered Bananas's once-legendary gameplay. With a massive new game twist in the mix, will their blood feud have to take a back seat, or will the two continue to go at it -- even if it destroys them both?
Amanda GarciaContestant
Amanda Garcia
Are You The One? alum Amanda was determined to keep her cool on Invasion of the Champions so she could help support her ailing father. This pop-off queen recognizes when she needs to cage her bravado and get focused. If she can find a way to comfortably coexist with the other competitors, she may go far in the game.
Ashley MitchellContestant
Ashley Mitchell
Veteran Ashley has a championship on her mind. Since her start on Rivals III, Ashley has become notorious for her unapologetic political tactics and her grit and determination in the game. Ashley's athleticism is all too often discounted by the other players, but time and again, she proves to be a tough competitor to beat.
Averey TresslerContestant
Averey Tressler
Arizona's own Averey debuted on The Real World: Portland, on which she quickly fell in love with Johnny R. She first competed alongside her former flame on Battle of the Exes II, then went on to work with Johnny's buddy Leroy on Rivals III. Averey is used to being harshly judged for her heartbreaker past, but she won't let others' opinions stop her from winning. Whether against an ex or a rival, Averey has the tenacity to take on The Challenge.
Brandon TindelContestant
Brandon Tindel
Brandon T. is a Nevada guy who comes to The Challenge after his time on Are You The One? He first competed on Rivals III with his former AYTO? adversary, Briana. Brandon has been called selfish and greedy, but those traits won't help him when it comes to the competition. He is also a big fan of The Challenge and thinks he's the smartest in the house, and he's hoping that his knowledge of the game will serve him well.
Briana LacuestaContestant
Briana Lacuesta
Briana isn't afraid to say what's on her mind. The California native made her Challenge debut on Rivals III, teaming with fellow Are You The One? alum and adversary, Brandon. She later competed on Dirty 30, putting her no-nonsense strategies back in action.
Camila NakagawaContestant
Camila Nakagawa
Camila Nakagawa does whatever it takes to win. Competing on Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and many other seasons, the Brazilian native has established herself as one of the most powerful and cutthroat players in the game, earning herself the nickname, "The Camilanator."
Cheyenne FloydContestant
Cheyenne Floyd
Cheyenne made her way to The Challenge after her time on Are You The One? She debuted on Rivals III, on which she was matched up with Devin. Cheyenne is sweet and petite, but she knows she can be tough as nails. She also prefers to stay under the radar, trying to avoid drama when she can. Her skill set can take her far, but can she win the big prize?
Christina LeBlancContestant
Christina LeBlanc
Christina came to The Challenge after debuting on Are You The One?, on which she was known for her heartbreaker ways and party-girl style. She first competed on Battle of the Bloodlines, working with her sister, Emily. Christina is a big flirt who's not afraid to court men in the house -- a potentially useful strategy. Can she keep her head in the game long enough to win?
Dario MedranoContestant
Dario Medrano
Dario showed his conniving tactics on Rivals III when he went against a friend to form an alliance with a pair of vets. After convincing other teams to always vote the most powerful players into elimination, he went against his word -- and his partner, Nicole -- when he voted in his own alliance members. He went on to compete with his brother, Raphy, on Battle of the Bloodlines.
Devin Walker-MolaghanContestant, Actor
Devin Walker-Molaghan
Since his first Challenge appearance on Rivals III, Devin has made a name for himself as one of the most outspoken players in the game. He often takes confrontations with his fellow competitors too far -- regardless of the consequences. Devin has perfected his mental game and has become a master manipulator, making him a tough competitor to beat.
Jamie BanksContestant
Jamie Banks
Jamie B. debuted on Battle of the Bloodlines to help out his cousin, Cara Maria, and returned to compete on Rivals III. Armed with a strong build and an even stronger temper, Jamie kept a careful eye on his cousin during their time on Bloodlines. When he can put aside his hotheaded ways, this heavyweight is tough to beat.
Jenna ComponoContestant
Jenna Compono
It's only a matter of time before Jenna scores a Challenge win. She's definitely hungry for a victory and thought she'd have an advantage when she competed on Bloodlines with her cousin Brianna. She'll have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the competition, and the baggage she carries due to her on-again, off-again relationship with fellow Challenger, Zach, could be her downfall.
Jessica McCainContestant
Jessica McCain
Jessica is a contestant from The Real World: Portland who's no stranger to The Challenge. Her past seasons include Rivals II, Free Agents and Battle of the Exes II. She is known for her sunny disposition, but don't be fooled by her smile. Her physical strength makes her one competitor who won't go down easy.
Johnny ReillyContestant
Johnny Reilly
Johnny R. hails from Massachusetts and got his start on The Real World: Portland. When it comes to The Challenge, he has spent time on Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. His abrasive personality has made him difficult to work with and has created quite a few problems, but he loves the competition and is always eager to win.
KellyAnne JuddContestant
KellyAnne Judd
KellyAnne is a Texas lady who comes to The Challenge from The Real World: Sydney. She's competed on a number of seasons, including Battle of the Bloodlines, The Island, Rivals III and All Stars. She is outspoken and hotheaded, with plenty of Challenge experience.
Leroy GarrettContestant
Leroy Garrett
An undeniable fan favorite, Leroy has won the hearts of fans and his housemates alike with his laid-back personality. Beginning on Rivals, the Challenge veteran has proven he can go far in the game, but his passive political approach could stand in the way of a victory.
Nany GonzálezContestant
Nany González
Bold and brazen Nany is more fired up than ever. The Challenge veteran has her eyes on the prize. If Nany can keep her focus and steer clear of in-house drama, she could find herself in the running for a win.
Nate SiebenmarkContestant
Nate Siebenmark
Nate first came to The Challenge on Rivals III with his Are You The One? adversary, Christina. Nate is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, and he loves being doubted -- so he can prove people wrong. His scrawny build and openness might make his opponents think less of him, but Nate is a strong competitor who can put his emotions aside to chase the prize.
Nelson ThomasContestant
Nelson Thomas
Nelson, former Are You The One? star turned seasoned Challenge vet, has made it his mission to take the game by storm since his start on Invasion of the Champions. He and fellow competitor Cory have been thick as thieves since the beginning and have proven their loyalty to each other throughout the game. With strong alliances and unwavering determination, Nelson has proven he is a real threat to the rest of the house.
Nicole RamosContestant
Nicole Ramos
Nicole R. got her start on The Challenge alongside her cousin Nany on Battle of the Bloodlines. Although she may be small in stature, Nicole has proven she is headstrong and a tough competitor. The outspoken veteran's biggest weakness is her penchant to stir things up and gossip in the house. If she can focus on her political tactics, she could go far in the game.
Sarah RiceContestant
Sarah Rice
Sarah is a longtime competitor on The Challenge, having participated on seasons including Rivals, Cutthroat and Battle of the Exes. She's had her eyes on the prize from the beginning, joining The Real World for the express purpose of getting on the game. She's got brains and brawn, having an athletic build and time at Oxford University under her belt. Will her super-sweet personality be another advantage for her?
Simone KellyContestant
Simone Kelly
Originally a contestant on Are You The One?, Simone left her Challenge mark on Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III and Dirty 30. Brassy and sometimes a bit of a diva, this Atlanta native refuses to give up when it comes to the game.
Thomas BuellContestant
Thomas Buell
Thomas came to The Challenge after his time on The Real World: Ex-Plosion. He's used to working with difficult partners, having competed on both Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. He also made an appearance on Battle of the Bloodlines, competing with his twin brother, Stephen. Thomas is a successful athlete who's won quite a few games, and he's not afraid to get in serious scraps on his way to the top of the heap.
TJ LavinHost
TJ Lavin
Former BMX rider and X Games gold medalist TJ Lavin assumed his Challenge hosting duties during The Gauntlet 2 in 2005. With over two dozen seasons under his belt, the host has made his expectations of the contestants clear -- quitting is not an option.
Tony RainesContestant
Tony Raines
Louisiana native Tony has a tumultuous relationship with The Challenge. He's found himself in a number of precarious predicaments, including a physical altercation with his brother on Battle of the Bloodlines and a kiss that shook his game and personal life on Dirty 30. Now this father of two is ready to change people's minds. Is he a new Tony?
Vince GliattaContestant
Vince Gliatta
Cousin to the legendary Johnny Bananas, Vince naturally made his Challenge debut on Battle of the Bloodlines. Known for his cocky attitude and incendiary ways, he stepped out of his cousin's shadow and made a splash. He appeared on Rivals III, fighting alongside Jenna, who had little tolerance for his mannerisms. While he may be rough around the edges, Vince has a fighting spirit and wants to win.
Wes BergmannContestant
Wes Bergmann
Perhaps one of the most political players in the game, Wes has all but perfected his ability to manipulate his fellow contestants. The veteran has spent his Challenge career strengthening his alliances and working on his seedy game-play tactics. Even though he possesses the strength and determination to win, the reputation he's built throughout his tenure has made him an easy target for elimination.