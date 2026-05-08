Returns Aug 18 8/7c
Host Tami Roman returns as she and her team confront shameless cheaters, liars, and no-good lovers.
- Series
- Dating Reality
- TV-14
New Episode Every Wed
In this bold new era featuring legendary veterans and fearless newcomers, Challengers work in teams for their share of $500,000.
- Series
- Reality
- TV-14
Thurs 8/7c
From unforgettable vacations and iconic moments to growing families and major life changes, the crew is back together for the final season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
- Series
- Lifestyle Reality
- TV-14
Watch Full Episodes
- Jersey Shore Family VacationS8 E19 Lordy Lordy Look Who’s Forty
- 42m 57s
- 05/07/2026
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E8 Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
- 29m 17s
- 03/21/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E7 Tula "Big T" Fazakerley
- 30m 7s
- 03/14/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E6 Devin Walker
- 36m 26s
- 03/07/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E5 Tori Deal
- 26m 39s
- 02/28/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E4 Darrell Taylor
- 31m 35s
- 02/21/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E3 Amanda Garcia
- 27m 33s
- 02/15/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E2 Cara Maria Sorbello
- 29m 17s
- 02/08/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E1 Chris "CT" Tamburello
- 41m 16s
- 02/01/2024
- Glam SlamS1 E7 Olivia Lux vs. Luxx Noir London
- 25m 26s
- 01/05/2024
- Glam SlamS1 E6 Jan vs. Luxx Noir London
- 26m 55s
- 12/29/2023
- Glam SlamS1 E5 Thorgy Thor vs. Olivia Lux
- 24m 40s
- 12/22/2023
- Glam SlamS1 E4 Luxx Noir London vs. Robin Fierce
- 21m 35s
- 12/18/2023
- Glam SlamS1 E3 Yuhua vs. Olivia
- 20m 9s
- 12/11/2023
- Glam SlamS1 E2 Jan vs. Loosey
- 20m 48s
- 12/04/2023
- Glam SlamS1 E1 Milk vs. Thorgy
- 21m 57s
- 11/26/2023
- Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E83 Cody & Brittany
- 41m 49s
- 10/10/2023
- Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E82 Shi & Mira
- 41m 50s
- 10/03/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E8 Heavy Full Body
- 34m 20s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E7 Lower Body
- 35m
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E6 Upper Body
- 34m 32s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E5 Compound Moves
- 34m 3s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E4 Core & Cardio
- 35m 9s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E3 Push & Pull
- 34m 35s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E2 Ass Day
- 33m 37s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E1 Bodyweight
- 34m 35s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E6 Full Body Body-Weight with Rachel and Nicole
- 33m 58s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E5 Ass and Abs with Rachel and Devyn
- 35m 13s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E4 Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey
- 34m 53s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E3 Arms with Rachel & Mark
- 35m 16s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E2 Leg Day with Rachel & Tori
- 33m 53s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E1 Full Body with Nelson Thomas
- 35m 42s
- 09/12/2022
The Challenge Universe
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Only In Theatres August 14
After landing on a dinosaur island, the PAW Patrol pups team up with Rex to save the island before everything goes extinct!