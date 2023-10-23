TUESDAYS 9/8c

Brianna relocated to St. Louis with her daughter to be with her fiancé DaQuan, but his excuses about meeting his parents push her to get help from Rahne and Travis
S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Meet the Contenders - The Brits

U.K. players Melissa, Big T, Callum, Zara and James discuss their greatest strengths as competitors and the valuable advice they've gotten from their Challenge peers.
10/23/2023
2:13

S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Meet the Contenders - New Blood

This is only their second season, but don't call them rookies -- Colleen, Horacio, Olivia, Moriah, Ravyn, Chauncey and Nurys have learned from their mistakes and are ready to win.
10/23/2023
2:12

S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Meet the Contenders - Global Recruits

Hughie, Emanuel, Berna, Jessica, Ciarran and Jujuy share their past experiences in Challenge games all around the world and reflect on the most fun they've had so far.
10/23/2023
1:50

S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Meet the Contenders - The Underdogs

Asaf, Corey, Michele, Kyland, Ed and Jay embrace being the underdogs, share their strengths and weaknesses, and more.
10/26/2023
1:44

S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Championship Title, Pt. 1

Michele, Chauncey, Berna, Ciarran, Kyland and Olivia reveal how they are preparing for the competition and what gives them an edge over other players.
10/26/2023
0:55

S39
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Championship Title, Pt. 2

Nurys, Ravyn, Big T, Callum and Corey discuss what's motivating them this season and what a victory in the final would mean to them.
10/26/2023

