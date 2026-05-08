  • Tami Roman
    Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Season 4B Trailer

    Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Season 4B Trailer

    Returns Aug 18 8/7c

    Host Tami Roman returns as she and her team confront shameless cheaters, liars, and no-good lovers.

    • Series
    • Dating Reality
    • TV-14
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  • The Challenge

    The Challenge

    New Episode Every Wed

    In this bold new era featuring legendary veterans and fearless newcomers, Challengers work in teams for their share of $500,000.

    • Series
    • Reality
    • TV-14
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  • It’s GTL Forever. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns for Its Final Season

    It’s GTL Forever. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns for Its Final Season

    Thurs 8/7c

    From unforgettable vacations and iconic moments to growing families and major life changes, the crew is back together for the final season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

    • Series
    • Lifestyle Reality
    • TV-14
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The Challenge Universe

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

Only In Theatres August 14

After landing on a dinosaur island, the PAW Patrol pups team up with Rex to save the island before everything goes extinct!

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