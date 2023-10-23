Meet the Challengers
Meet the Contenders - The Brits
U.K. players Melissa, Big T, Callum, Zara and James discuss their greatest strengths as competitors and the valuable advice they've gotten from their Challenge peers.
Meet the Contenders - New Blood
This is only their second season, but don't call them rookies -- Colleen, Horacio, Olivia, Moriah, Ravyn, Chauncey and Nurys have learned from their mistakes and are ready to win.
Meet the Contenders - Global Recruits
Hughie, Emanuel, Berna, Jessica, Ciarran and Jujuy share their past experiences in Challenge games all around the world and reflect on the most fun they've had so far.
Meet the Contenders - The Underdogs
Asaf, Corey, Michele, Kyland, Ed and Jay embrace being the underdogs, share their strengths and weaknesses, and more.
Championship Title, Pt. 1
Michele, Chauncey, Berna, Ciarran, Kyland and Olivia reveal how they are preparing for the competition and what gives them an edge over other players.
Championship Title, Pt. 2
Nurys, Ravyn, Big T, Callum and Corey discuss what's motivating them this season and what a victory in the final would mean to them.
