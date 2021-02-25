Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Repairing relationships after a disastrous wedding toast is top priority when Pauly, Vinny, Mike, Ronnie, Deena, Jenni and Angelina take over a resort to live in their own bubble.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E14
The Speech Pt. 3Angelina and Chris's wedding dinner takes a racy turn, Vinny wears something old to deliver his speech, and Mike and Lauren keep their pregnancy news under wraps until after the reception.02/25/2021
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E13
The Wedding RedoAs Nikki and the guys plan a redo wedding for Angelina and Chris, Uncle Nino comes in to officiate, and Vinny prepares a speech for the occasion.02/18/2021
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E12
Calling Dr. DrewThe guys call on Dr. Drew to help resolve the disputes between Angelina, Jenni and Deena, Deena learns her private chat with Mike was made public, and Mike and Lauren get exciting news.02/11/2021
- 41:34Sign in to Watch
S4 • E11
The Note 2.0After an awkward family dinner with Jenni and Angelina, the guys enlist Dr. Drew to help them stage a mediation and break the tension between the ladies.02/04/2021
- 41:51Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10
The Return of JWOWWEveryone is on edge when Jenni arrives in Las Vegas and agrees to a family dinner where she'll finally come face-to-face with Angelina.01/28/2021
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
Somebody's Wifey's in TownNikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.01/21/2021
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Attack of the Killer RaccoonsThe guys devise a plan to get Angelina and Deena to attend a family dinner with Nikki, but the women are hesitant to reunite.01/14/2021
- 41:34Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
The TextAngelina and Deena question whether to come together on the trip, and Mike doesn't realize he's still on camera while trying to have a low-key text exchange with the guys.01/07/2021
- 42:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Jurassic AngelinaThe guys devise a backup plan to surprise Deena and an unconventional strategy for defusing Angelina's wrath, and Angelina gets pranked.12/17/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Trouble Shot at LoveRonnie gets to know his dating show bachelorettes, Angelina gets a warning from her psychic grandmother, and the guys worry about how to tell Deena that Angelina's arrival is imminent.12/10/2020
Cast
Angelina Pivarnick
Cast Member
Angelina is still at odds with Jenni and Deena after their now-infamous bridesmaids speech at her wedding. She's ready to bury the hatchet, though, but only if they are. It's a vicious circle. Things with Chris are as they ever were. They bicker like crazy and make up before bedtime. Angelina is tired of lockdown and ready to start clubbing again as soon as it's safe. In the meantime, she's looking forward to the Family Vacation and a piña colada by the pool.
Deena Cortese
Cast Member, Actor
Deena is looking forward to the arrival of a new little meatball, and she can't wait to tell the others when they all get to Lake Las Vegas. What she doesn't know is the guys also invited Angelina in a last-ditch effort to reunite the family after "the speech heard round the world." All she wants is for no one to ever talk about the speech again. Ooops. Luckily, this is a family vacation, so Chris and CJ will be there for moral support.
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Cast Member
Jenni's back with 24, who's now 25. Wedding speech fallout still lingers, but as far as she's concerned, she never needs to see Angelina again, which is going to make the "Family Vacation" tricky. When Jenni schedules last-minute surgery right before the trip, no one knows if she's going to be able to make it anyway.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Cast Member
"The Situation" is now "The Mediation." Mike has taken it upon himself to bring the girls back together and reunite the family so things can get back to normal and they can all have a nice vacation. He has his work cut out for him. On the bright side, Lauren is by his side, and the doctor has ordered daily "sexy time" as the two continue to try to make a little "Situation."
Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio
Cast Member
DJ Pauly D threw the roommates for a loop on Zoom when they realized he wasn't quarantining alone. World, meet "Taken Pauly." Love-struck and all, Pauly still wants to try to get the family together, so he rents out a whole resort and invites everyone to come -- husbands, wives, babies, Uncle Nino and his new love Nikki. Vacation Pauly D-style!