Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
SEASON PREMIERE JULY 11

With the help of Tami Roman and a team of relationship experts, spurned lovers take their cheating partners to task and get justice for their broken hearts.
Cast

Tami Roman

Hailing from White Plains, NY, actress, producer, director, TV personality, comedian and businesswoman Tami Roman first rose to fame when she was cast on MTV's groundbreaking series "The Real World." Tami is the creator of the Bonnet Chronicles, an Instagram account that features hilarious tell-it-like-it-is rants by Tami's alter ego, Petty Betty. The account was so well-received that a mini web series was developed for the character, available exclusively on TIDAL. Tami has gained notoriety as an actress and starred alongside distinguished actors such as Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Courteney Cox, Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox and Ed O'Neill. She appears on Reese Witherspoon's "Truth Be Told" opposite Octavia Spencer for Apple TV+, "Carl Weber's The Family Business" for BET and Lee Daniels's "The Ms. Pat Show" for BET+. Tami has a strong social media presence with over eight million followers between Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and her personal website. She and her two daughters, Lyric and Jazz, reside in Texas with her husband, retired NFL player Reggie Youngblood.

Brianne Joseph

Brianne Joseph is an award-winning, internationally recognized private investigator. She is the owner of Sly Fox Investigations, an all-female detective agency, and has been licensed for 15 years.

Kevin Carr

Kevin Carr is a relationship expert, author and television personality. He has over a decade of experience helping singles navigate dating and create healthy connections.

About

Tami Roman and her team of relationship experts give victims of infidelity the chance to catch their cheating partners and take them down.