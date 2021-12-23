Chris "CT" Tamburello Veteran

The reigning Challenge champion and one of the all-time greats, CT returns to the game to defend his crown. His showing on last season's The Challenge: Double Agents was a master class in physical domination, sneaky game-play and doing whatever it took to win. Of course, CT's utter dominance in the final may have signaled to his fellow Challengers his "old man" act is a total ruse and he still remains one of the greatest threats in the game. As a result, he's sure to have plenty of targets on him and may need to devise a new political strategy to survive. Nevertheless, with his legacy on the line, CT won't let anything stand in the way of another victory.