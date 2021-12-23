The Challenge
From Croatia, 17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 million prize.
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Performance
- Interview
- 03:33HighlightS37Love Conquers All for Kaycee and NanyKaycee and Nany get emotional while talking about their blossoming relationship, and their fellow agents express their happiness for the couple.12/23/2021
- 04:24PerformanceS37Emy Steals the Show with a Reunion PerformanceRookie of the Year Emy closes out the reunion with a performance of her song "Alien," the anthem of the season.12/22/2021
- 03:49HighlightS37Kaycee Makes a Million-Dollar DecisionHaving just won Spies, Lies & Allies, Kaycee and her partner, CT, must decide how much, if any, of the million-dollar prize they'll share with the second- and third-place teams.12/15/2021
- 01:04InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - The DecisionThe final eliminated man of the season reveals his feelings about his surprise defeat midway through the final.12/15/2021
- 01:03InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - The DecisionThe final eliminated woman of the season airs her frustration about coming up short and her gratitude for the bonds she formed and strengthened along the way.12/15/2021
- 01:07InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - Night of MistakesThe eliminated player reflects on the experience of entering the Lair twice in one night and looks back on the math puzzle that kept him from continuing to the final.12/08/2021
- 01:12InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - Night of MistakesAn eliminated player regrets her clothing choice on the night of her final appearance but is proud of her progress and doesn't have any ill will toward her fellow competitors.12/08/2021
- 21:17ExclusiveS37Aftermath - Drop DeadOn the final Aftermath of the season, Devin, Josh, Cory, Kaycee, Nany, Ed and Tori share their favorite moments, relive their biggest triumphs, and reveal the wildest unaired blowups.12/06/2021
- 01:17InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - Drop DeadThe most recently eliminated player stays positive, expressing happiness for the friend who bested him and pride in having played a trustworthy game.12/01/2021
- 02:07HighlightS37Safe from Elimination? Not So FastAfter an intense battle in the Lair, TJ catches the remaining agents off guard when he announces the most recently eliminated player is not the only one going home.12/01/2021
- 30:40ExclusiveS37Aftermath - RiverdanceTori, Devin, Big T, Kaycee, Nany and Emy join Devyn Simone to discuss Kyle's Scottish birthday party, their strategies during the heist challenge, Big T and Tori's reconciliation and more.11/29/2021
- 00:55InterviewS37Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - RiverdanceThe latest eliminated player praises her elimination opponent and states that while she's disappointed to be leaving the house, she feels all of the remaining competitors are deserving.11/24/2021
Cast
Amanda GarciaVeteran
Amanda Garcia
Amanda's last few appearances on The Challenge weren't exactly smooth rides, as the brazen pot-stirrer and self-proclaimed "Satan" got into vicious feuds with a variety of rivals. Now a working mom, Amanda has even more to play for and will stop at nothing to take home some big money. Often physically underestimated, Amanda is scrappy and capable of flexing a strong social game. This veteran can go far in the game, as long as she can keep herself from making new enemies.
Amber BorzotraVeteran
Amber Borzotra
The reigning champion, and co-winner of The Challenge: Double Agents, Amber came in last season as an under-the-radar rookie yet managed to go all the way to the final and win. Under the radar no more, Amber won't be taking anyone by surprise with her athletic prowess. Despite her reputation as a nomadic free spirit, Amber also has the capacity to make bold moves and will definitely stand up for herself if challenged. Amber's main motivation is to make her mom proud, so don't expect this competitor to go down without a fight.
Aneesa FerreiraVeteran
Aneesa Ferreira
Despite being heralded as one of the most iconic competitors, Aneesa still feels she has something to prove. Adding insult to injury, Aneesa's competitive abilities are constantly being called into question by her fellow players. Undeterred, the long-time veteran's confidence has been reignited, and she's ready to kick ass once again and prove her doubters wrong. With her best friend, Tori, at her side, look for Aneesa to be as focused and determined as she's ever been.
Ashley MitchellVeteran
Ashley Mitchell
Ashley's biggest weakness in the game is undoubtedly her reputation, which has put a target on her back on other Challenge seasons. As the all-time woman money-winner, it's easy to see why Ashley is always seen as a massive threat. Her brains, athleticism and political skills combined with her propensity for drama all but guarantee Ashley will have a major impact on the game.
Cory WhartonVeteran
Cory Wharton
Last season, on Double Agents, Cory played a near-flawless game that led all the way to a second-place showing in a truly grueling final. Despite walking away with some real money, second ultimately was a disappointment for Cory, who once again fell short of his first-ever Challenge championship. A mature and consistent player, Cory tends to play an under-the-radar game, relying on a few tight alliances to coast through. Of course, his unwavering loyalty has come back to bite him on more than a few occasions. Still, with this proud papa once more set on winning it all #4DaKidz, he stands a great chance of coming out on top.
Chris "CT" TamburelloVeteran
Chris "CT" Tamburello
The reigning Challenge champion and one of the all-time greats, CT returns to the game to defend his crown. His showing on last season's The Challenge: Double Agents was a master class in physical domination, sneaky game-play and doing whatever it took to win. Of course, CT's utter dominance in the final may have signaled to his fellow Challengers his "old man" act is a total ruse and he still remains one of the greatest threats in the game. As a result, he's sure to have plenty of targets on him and may need to devise a new political strategy to survive. Nevertheless, with his legacy on the line, CT won't let anything stand in the way of another victory.
Devin WalkerVeteran
Devin Walker
No Challenger stirs up as much drama as Devin, who has the ability to get under just about anyone's skin and create utter chaos. Unfortunately, this tactic hasn't exactly served Devin well politically, and he enters this season wondering if he can temper his nettlesome ways and execute a real game strategy. Having taken out multiple legends in past eliminations, Devin's a surefire threat to go deep into the game while shaking things up as only he can.
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" ShafaatVeteran
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat
Devastated by making it to, and failing in, yet another final, Fessy is back and determined to prove he has what it takes to bring home the big money. With his past arrogance and selfish moves, though, Fessy knows he has a massive target on his back, and will have to rely on his intimidation, athletic abilities, and "Big Brother" besties, Josh and Kaycee, if he hopes to make it through.
Josh MartinezVeteran
Josh Martinez
The first word many use to describe Josh is emotional, but perhaps his emotions are just a smoke screen for his cunning social game and keen eye on politics. While Josh has never been one to fly under the radar, look out for this "Big Brother"-winner to come out swinging this season, re-energized after finally breaking through to his first final. With his besties, Fessy and Kaycee, in the game alongside him, there is a good chance Josh might find himself crying tears of joy as a Challenge champ.
Kaycee ClarkVeteran
Kaycee Clark
In her last competition, Kaycee bowed out in heartbreaking fashion after severely injuring her knee during the final mission. Known for playing a flawless game alongside her "Big Brother" allies, Fessy and Josh, Kaycee has the ability to play a political game just vague enough to keep her drama-free. Kaycee enters the game with a new love interest, Nany, giving her a new ally, but also a potential source of distraction. With the list of her alliance's enemies growing, Kaycee may have to cut some savvy deals to stay afloat.
Kyle ChristieVeteran
Kyle Christie
With a committed relationship back home and an offspring to care for, the former philandering wild man Kyle has denounced his hard-partying ways and knows there's more at stake in this game than ever before. Of course, even fatherhood can't keep Kyle from playing the game with his trademark wit and sarcasm. Despite a reputation as a snake, Kyle has been on the receiving end of some cruel betrayals himself and will look to play along with others a bit better this season as he hopes to notch his first-ever win.
Nam VoVeteran
Nam Vo
The "Ultimate Beastmaster Germany" competitor Nam returns determined to play a much more aggressive game as he tries to take home the Challenge crown. In particular, Nam has been studying English in order to become a much more outspoken presence around the Challenge house. With an influx of international competitors, Nam may be perfectly positioned to make some key alliances with both vets and rookies. As one of the game's most loyal players, he could be a major finals threat.
Nany GonzalezVeteran
Nany Gonzalez
After nearly a decade of Challenges, Nany has yet to taste ultimate victory. Nevertheless, she returns to the game with the most confidence she's had in years. With new love interest, Kaycee, at her side, she hopes the relationship will help her flourish within the competition and not become a distraction. With a solid social game and plenty of veteran experience under her belt, Nany has a solid chance of reaching back-to-back finals, and even taking home a Challenge crown.
Nelson ThomasVeteran
Nelson Thomas
After being blindsided by his supposed bro Fessy on The Challenge: Double Agents, the fiercely loyal Nelson plans to play his most cutthroat game ever and will run over anyone who stands in his way. As ever, he'll be bolstered by fighting alongside his bestie, Cory, who has often helped to temper Nelson's wild ways. With the motivation of winning money to care for his mother, Nelson has enough passion and drive to make this season his for the taking.
Tori DealVeteran
Tori Deal
After two straight disappointing competition losses, Tori returns looking to regroup, tamp down her bravado and continue to hunt her first Challenge championship. Now, entering the game with a clean slate, Tori finds herself single and ready to make moves using her physical, social and political strengths. With best friend, Aneesa, at her side, Tori hopes to navigate a path between competitiveness and fun. If she's able to do so, this could definitely be the season she breaks through to the top.
Tula "Big T" FazakerleyVeteran
Tula "Big T" Fazakerley
Superstar of past competitions, Big T charmed her way into her fellow Challengers’ (and really, all of our) hearts with her perseverance and wit. She hopes to continue in her trajectory of making it further in every game she plays, hopefully reaching a Final and taking home some big money. Other goals for this season include potentially experiencing a Challenge relationship and continuing to represent her birth country of Malawi. Big T’s massive heart is set on winning money to help provide blankets and medical care for Malawians.
Berna CanbeldekRookie
Berna Canbeldek
Berna is a three-time competitor on "Survivor Turkey," former boxing champion and one tough badass. After breaking her leg on her last season of "Survivor Turkey," Berna suffered tremendous physical and emotional hardship, and found herself nearly bankrupted by medical bills. For her, winning The Challenge is about pulling herself out of one of the darkest chapters of her life and getting back on her feet again.
Bettina BuchananRookie
Bettina Buchanan
A veteran of "Paradise Hotel Sweden" and Celebrity Ex On The Beach Sweden, Bettina has a knack for using her charm and fun-loving personality to navigate a high-stakes social game. With a trademark laugh that can be heard from miles around, Bettina likes to present herself as a loud and wild party girl, but she can also be shrewd, cunning and cutthroat. If she can strike the right balance between lively partier and savvy social gamer, Bettina could take home some serious dough.
Corey LayRookie
Corey Lay
Things didn't work out for Corey on "12 Dates of Christmas," but his fearlessness and willingness to put everything on the line will serve him well on The Challenge. A former athlete who competed in the Junior Olympic Games, Corey can hold his own against any physical threat. As a Black, gay man, Corey hopes to serve as a role model for what has been a very underrepresented community.
Ed EasonRookie
Ed Eason
As an ex-athlete and extreme sports junkie with an Ivy League degree in engineering, Ed has the physical, mental and emotional tools to make him a serious Challenge threat. As a competitor on "The Circle," it was his goofball personality and charm that helped him excel. Despite Ed's childish and fun-loving energy, he's definitely one to take competition seriously and knows how to use his strengths to his advantage. Ed will do whatever it takes to walk home with some big money.
Emanuel NeaguRookie
Emanuel Neagu
As the runner-up on "Survivor Romania," Emanuel lasted five grueling months before falling short. His savvy game-play and fearless nature showed he has what it takes to become an instant Challenge threat. Despite his small stature, this professional dancer and choreographer has the agility and speed to hold his own in plenty of challenges and eliminations. With his outrageous fun energy and big heart, Emanuel is sure to make plenty of friends in the house.
Emy AlupeiRookie, Actor
Emy Alupei
A Romanian rapper who broke out on "X Factor Romania" and later made it all the way to the semifinals of "Survivor Romania," Emy is a wild child with a loud and vivacious personality. Having some insecurities when it comes to the competition, Emy has studied the game and to learn from her idols CT, Tori and Big T. With incredible athleticism and a sharp strategic mind, Emy has the tools to go far if she can overcome her anxieties and keep it together to perform at her best.
Esther AgunbiadeRookie, Actor
Esther Agunbiade
As a competitor on "Big Brother Nigeria," Esther learned quickly how to leverage her winning personality with shrewd political moves and a touch of sneakiness to make it far in the game. Now, she hopes to apply that same savvy to The Challenge, making some fast alliances and letting her social game lead the way -- to a final. If Esther can use her winning personality to land some key allies, she has a chance to go far.
Gabo SzaboRookie
Gabo Szabo
Teaching himself English by watching Jersey Shore, Hungarian-born Gabo landed himself a role on Poland's Warsaw Shore. Just like his idol, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Gabo has his GTL routine down pat, but don't let his fun-loving attitude fool you; he is as competitive as they come, and with a huge cash prize on the line, Gabo won't shy away from doing whatever it takes to win it all. If it comes down to it, look for Gabo to go from good vibes to gladiator and muscle his way to ultimate victory.
Hughie MaughanRookie
Hughie Maughan
An outspoken Irishman who took second place on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K.," Hughie is certain to be a massive force on The Challenge. Unafraid of competition, Hughie feels people may see him as a gay makeup artist and underestimate him, but with seven years of competitive boxing experience, he is a true physical threat. Hughie knows he can be divisive and his outspoken nature can rub others the wrong way, but underneath, he has plenty of heart he hopes will endear him to his fellow competitors.
Jeremiah WhiteRookie
Jeremiah White
As a small-town country boy, Jeremiah charmed all during his time on "Love Island U.S.A.," but when it comes to The Challenge, look for him to be more than just eye candy. With a background in football, basketball and baseball, and a penchant for weight lifting, boxing and marathons, Jeremiah may be one of the most athletic specimens The Challenge has ever seen. Still, his Southern charm is not to be overlooked, and this single hunk is definitely willing to use his appeal to help his game.
Kelz DykeRookie
Kelz Dyke
As the infamous accountant on "Too Hot to Handle," Kelz showed numbers nerds could slay it with the ladies. Of course, it helps when you're a 6-foot-5-inch chiseled beast with a winning smile and plenty of charm. He's a well-rounded athlete and a serious contender. The one chip in Kelz's armor may be his weakness for romance, but if he can focus more on the competition than hooking up, he can definitely make a major impact on the game.
Logan SampedroRookie
Logan Sampedro
An adrenaline junkie and extreme sports lover, Logan isn't competing on The Challenge so much for the money as for the rush. After winning Mister Spain 2017 and coming in second place on "Survivor Spain," Logan views The Challenge as an opportunity to push his competitive limits and walk away with some serious international glory. An avid sportsman, Logan boasts the athletic talents to go far, but he also has the charm and intelligence to ace the political side of the game.
Michaela BradshawRookie
Michaela Bradshaw
As a two-time "Survivor" competitor, Michaela gained a reputation for her intensity and competitiveness, often taking game moves personally and developing some real animosity toward her fellow tribe-mates. Coming into The Challenge, she will need to be careful as her blunt tell-it-like-it-is style could rub competitors the wrong way and put a massive target on her back. Michaela has both the physical strength and mental acuity to back her up, and will go down swinging if need be.
Michele FitzgeraldRookie
Michele Fitzgerald
As a "Survivor"-winner and one of the final three competitors left standing on the "Survivor" all-winners season, Michele holds the distinction of being the only player on multiple seasons to not be voted out, a testament to her shrewd politicking and adaptability, as she has been able to maneuver from underdog to ruthless power-player. Not the most intimidating physical force, this Jersey girl will do anything and everything in her power to come out on top.
Priscilla AnyabuRookie
Priscilla Anyabu
With a sweet and bubbly personality, Priscilla shined on "Love Island U.K.," walking away with a long-term relationship. As a former high jumper, avid outdoorswoman and professional dancer, Priscilla is more than equipped to handle the fierce physical demands of daily challenges, and don't sleep on her mental prowess. Ultimately, her goal is to win enough money to buy her mom a house -- though walking away with the bragging rights of a Challenge championship wouldn't be too bad either.
Renan HellemansRookie
Renan Hellemans
Renan's two seasons of Ex On The Beach: Double Dutch showcased him as a magnet for drama. He knows his cocky attitude and sly, manipulative style may make him a villain on The Challenge, but he's fully confident he has the game to back it up. As a professional sex counselor, Renan knows how to listen and understand people, which could definitely help him with the social side of the game.
Tacha AkideRookie, Actor
Tacha Akide
An absolutely ruthless competitor on "Big Brother Nigeria," Tacha was known for calling out her fellow players and rubbing others the wrong way, getting nominated for eviction 11 times before getting disqualified for fighting. She hopes to better channel that intensity on The Challenge as she looks for redemption. If she can avoid the drama and showcase her fun side, Tacha should be able to make friends and power her way to the top.
Tommy SheenanRookie
Tommy Sheenan
As the winner and self-proclaimed "puppet master" of his season of "Survivor," Tommy likes to flaunt his undefeated status. As a Challenge superfan, he has modeled his game after Wes Bergmann's and intends to wreak havoc as yet another manipulative and arrogant redhead. As a teacher with a doctoral degree, Tommy may well have one of the biggest brains in the house, but don't sleep on his athleticism. Overall, look for Tommy to make big moves and do what he can to run the game.
Tracy CandelaRookie
Tracy Candela
Tracy won "Love Island Germany" with her genuine personality and her ability to drive the men in the house crazy. Now, she turns to The Challenge, looking to ratchet the competition up a notch and take home some serious money. With a background in karate, dance, yoga and fitness, Tracy is no slouch when it comes to the athletic side of the game. With her fearless attitude and competitive intensity, there's a good chance Tracy will go far.