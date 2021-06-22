Cast
Bambi
Cast Member
Bambi has made a name for herself over the past decade as a mogul housewife to husband, Scrappy, and super mom. As the protective mother of Breland, Xylo and Calli, Bambi has shed the baggage of being a pregnant mom for three years and is ready to stunt with her svelte body. Not to mention, she wants to get back into her "shimmering" rap dreams of her own with the hip-hop song "Kali Wave," featuring rap artist Kali Cass. Bambi has also opened up her storefront, House of Shimmer, to the public as an all in-house salon. Since welcoming daughter Cali in 2021, Bambi wants to focus more on her professional life and avoid people such as meddling Momma Dee in her personal life, to no avail.
BK Brasco
Cast Member
Driven and ambitious, this Brownsville, Brooklyn, native initially pushed his way to the forefront of New York's competitive indie rap scene with his former rap group Brooklyn, then signed on as an artist, songwriter and producer with megastar Timbaland. After spending years as Sierra's boyfriend-turned-fiancé, he feels disrespected after she ended their engagement and got into a rebound relationship immediately. Although he's riding high on the success of his new male clothing boutique Band of Brothers, he still seeks closure from Sierra about the relationship that broke his heart. Will he be able to move on while Sierra continues to publicly thrive?
Erica Dixon
Cast Member
After taking a break from the show, Erica is completely over her drama with Scrappy, which dominated her early years on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Having recently graduated college, Erica is a committed mother to her teenage daughter, Emani, and newborn twins, Embrii and Eryss. While Erica has formed a strong bond with her former nemesis Momma Dee, she has yet to mend fences with her older daughter's father, Scrappy, who's iced her out in recent years. If Erica can convince Scrappy that she's no longer holding a grudge over their ill-fated relationship, will he be willing to put their history aside for the sake of the future?
Erica Mena
Cast Member
Mena Mondays" trends when the fiery model and entrepreneur ignites screens. On Season 10, audiences went on a roller coaster with the "Love & Hip Hop" veteran as she navigated unimaginable heartbreak and a deteriorating marriage while pregnant. After hoping the couple's romantic reconciliation "Family Reunion" would bring them back together, happily ever after doesn't seem like it's in the cards for Erica or Safaree. The couple will have to find out what's best for their two children, Safire and Legend, as they fast-track their contentious and headline-grabbing divorce. As Erica tries to push forward, and recover from the pain, she faces reinvention as a single mother and adjusts to the wildin' out bachelor Safaree.
Karlie Redd
Cast Member
Karlie Redd is a multi-hyphenate entertainer and business mogul. As a seasoned actress and model, Karlie has had a successful three-decade career, with roles on Chris Rock's "Top Five" and the hit TV series "Saints & Sinners," to name a few. The former Cash Money Records singer also has two Merci Boutique storefronts and two Johnny's Chicken & Waffles restaurants co-owned with R&B singer Ne-Yo, with two others on the way. However, the "Louis, Prada, Gucci" singer now has a multimillion-dollar record deal with Legacy Records and is determined to get a song collaboration out with Spice, the Queen of Dancehall herself. Besides her professional pursuits, she will also push her daughter Jasmine into her empire.
Kendra Robinson
Cast Member
A successful immigration, criminal defense and real estate attorney with a type A personality, Kendra Robinson has always lived by deadlines and getting what she wants. However, Kendra's dream of having a destination wedding with fiancé Yung Joc was rocked in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed her plans and dreams. With a high-profile wedding, and people ready to speak before holding their peace at the altar, Kendra won't let anything or anyone stand in the way of adding "Mrs. Robinson Robinson" to her long list of titles.
Kirk Frost
Cast Member
Kirk Frost has been in the music business for over three decades as the label owner of D-Lo Records and helped put Atlanta's hip-hop scene on the map. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant (a.k.a. "Omarion") finally dancing its way out of Atlanta, Kirk's business empire is back to booming in a bittersweet way since most of his kids (minus Ky) no longer work at Frost Bistro or in the Frost Empire. Hoping to remind his kids -- Ky, Kelsie, Kirk Jr. and Karter, etc. -- that his only dream is to create generational wealth, he's hoping that buying acres of land can help rebuild the foundation of their fractured family. However, Kirk's family blueprint will be ripped up when Rasheeda's bossy and controlling father, Harold Buckner, comes back into the picture, reminding Kirk that he doesn't belong as the man of the house in his estranged daughter's life.
Mendeecees
Cast Member
After relocating from NYC to "Black Hollywood," Yandy and Mendeecees have established a firm foundation in Atlanta with their family. They continue to rally for social justice alongside the Until Freedom activist group and are raising their blended family, all while working as full-time entrepreneurs. After a year of success with the grand opening of their Yelle boutique, the couple opened their new restaurant Dancin Crepe next door and continue their journey toward building generational wealth for their family. However, with Judy back in New York, the couple will have to blend their fractured family with the mother of Little Mendeecees, Samantha, who also relocated to the A.
Momma Dee
Cast Member
Reality TV icon and Queen of the South Deborah "Momma Dee" Bryant is refusing to put down her red cup of Merlot wine and is going full "left him for dead" when it comes to her son Scrappy's professional and love life. The few-hit wonder is a Twitter trending icon with songs such as "In That Order" and "I Deserve." Long live the Queen of the South, as she rules over ATL and meddles into the affairs of the Prince of the South, Scrappy, and his wife/arch nemesis, "the Bambi."
Omeretta the Great
Cast Member
Omeretta the Great was born and bred in Atlanta's Zone 3. Her quick wit, charisma, beauty and impressive lyricism have created quite a buzz amongst industry heavy hitters including Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. Since firing her team and her momager, Akilah, for business deals gone wrong, she's promoted her music on her own, hoping to get the recognition she deserves. Her siblings push for Omeretta to resolve and repair her relationship with their mother, but Omeretta is more focused on launching her career so she can pay to help her boyfriend, who's currently in prison.
Rasheeda Frost
Cast Member
Rasheeda Frost is an influencer, TikTok trendsetter, businesswoman, fashion designer, rapper and TV personality with an almost three-decade-long career. Rasheeda has opened three successful clothing stores -- Pressed ATL, Pressed ATL 2 and Pressed Houston -- and Frost Bistro with her "husban-ager" Kirk Frost, and the couple is buying land and other businesses to create generational wealth for their family. The Boss Chick is determined to reunite her family post-Pressed 2's grand opening, including ending a three-decade-long feud with her "Momma Dee-style" estranged father, Harold Buckner. If people thought Rasheeda's mother Shirleen was buck wild, they haven't seen anything yet when it comes to Mr. Buckner.
Renni Rucci
Cast Member
Renni Rucci has been the "Talk" of the internet for a while now. The rap sensation found success with her singles "Talk" and "Can't Be," which trended on social and streaming. Signed to Lil Baby's label, Wolfpack, the South Carolina native juggles motherhood and her music career. With a grind like no other and legacy riding on her shoulders, Renni is determined to claim her spot at the top of the charts. As Renni gets on her comeback trail, her family is hit with a family emergency that may change their lives forever.
Safaree Samuels
Cast Member
Safaree Samuels shot to fame as the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj, but the rapper, producer, songwriter and "Love & Hip Hop" mainstay emerged as a star in his own right thanks to his hilarious persona, Caribbean flair and a few leaked photos. After years of being the franchise's comedic relief, he became the villain in 2021 when his then-wife, Erica Mena, filed for divorce. Even though he claimed he wanted to fight for his marriage on "Family Reunion," Safaree is publicly moving on with a known former fling and is reinventing himself as a dancehall artist.
Scrappy
Cast Member
The "Money in the Bank" rapper is one of the most recognizable hip-hop artists from the South, who helped put ATL "crunk" rap on the map in the 2000s as the "Prince of the South." Putting respect on his name, Scrappy is back on top after the release of his big hit, "GA/FL" and two major tours. As the proud father of Emani, Breland, Xylo and Calli, Scrappy is determined to juggle his family (with wife Bambi) and his hip-hop career at the same time. He's also still hoping to heal the divide between his wife and mother, Momma Dee, who's ready to declare civil war with mysterious marriage-related receipts.
Shekinah Jo
Cast Member
After stealing the spotlight of the California sun on "Family Reunion" Season 2, Shekinah is back and a mainstay in the A. She is a celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur who rose to fame as a sidekick to famous stars before finding her voice as a solo act standing on her own 10 toes. After years of public setbacks and headlines drowning out her light, Shekinah has decided to use her pain and turn it into triumph with "The Crying Tour," an intimate, nationwide event where she invites her fans to come cry out their past pain and trauma.
Sierra Gates
Cast Member
In 2021, Sierra was a bona fide "Money Monster" featured in Forbes, making millions of dollars on her Money Monster University to help women boss up in the cosmetic industry and living in a honeymoon period with her car dealership mogul, Eric Whitehead. Well, Sierra is on the path to her second engagement ring and a possible wedding on the horizon if the couple can stop breaking up and making up every minute of every hour. She recently launched Boss Up Cosmetics, with its own Bo$$ Up Babe pallet, and is trying to take her Money Monster empire to the next level. The ATL girl next door wants to unite with her three sisters and mother, and put in the work to be the best sister, daughter and mother of two she can be. And if Eric gets his way, he's hoping she can become the best future wife she can be and drop the spoiled antics.
Spice
Cast Member
Hot Gyal Spice has gone from the worldwide queen of dancehall to achieving her American dream with a 2022 Grammy nomination for best reggae album. In 2021, she landed the No. 1 U.S. reggae album "10" and the No. 1 hit single "Go Down Deh" (featuring superstars Sean Paul and Shaggy). Watch Spice ascend to the top of mainstream success, culminating with a cast trip to Las Vegas in honor of the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise's highest-achieving music artist. Spice has a lot on her plate, from reuniting with her TV producer boyfriend JBudd and raising her two children (Nicholas Jr. and Nicholatoy) in the U.S to working on her unisex clothing line for Graci Noir and taking in her pregnant sister, Fenise.
Yandy Smith-Harris
Cast Member
After relocating from NYC to "Black Hollywood," Yandy and Mendeecees have established a firm foundation in Atlanta with their family. They continue to rally for social justice alongside the Until Freedom activist group and are raising their blended family, all while working as full-time entrepreneurs. After a year of success with the grand opening of their Yelle boutique, the couple opened their new restaurant Dancin Crepe next door and continue their journey toward building generational wealth for their family. However, with Judy back in New York, the couple will have to blend their fractured family with the mother of Little Mendeecees, Samantha, who also relocated to the A.
Yung Baby Tate
Cast Member
Decatur, GA's own rapper Yung Baby Tate is on everyone's radar, with millions of fans on TikTok repeating the lyrics to "I Am." Blowing up as an overnight sensation comes with its challenges as Yung Baby Tate navigates paying for her own videos, utilizing social platforms and working hard to catapult her music to the top of the Billboard charts. Besides her career, Tate is looking for love as she tries to establish a relationship with the paternal side of her family and figure out her future with up-and-coming rapper Guapdad 4000.
Yung Joc
Cast Member
Jasiel "Yung Joc" Robinson is a multi-hyphenate hip-hop artist, radio DJ and entrepreneur. After years of focusing on success, securing multiplatinum status and postponing his second wedding to his longtime fiancée, Kendra, Joc is finally going to marry the love of his life. However, as the couple heads into newlywed life, their happily ever after might hit some bumps in the road with shocking reveals that test the couple's vows. The "voice of Streetz 94.5 morning radio show" is trying to be the best father and new husband he can be and avoid any scenarios these days where "It's Goin' Down," like his platinum hit single.