After the chaos of Total Madness, The Challenge: Double Agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown.
Cast
Amanda
Veteran
5th Season: 0 Finals
The self-proclaimed "pop-off queen" is no stranger to drama and carries a boatload of rivals coming into this season. On "Final Reckoning", Amanda consistently butted heads with her partner Zach for, among other things, starting a nasty rumor about Zach's girlfriend Jenna. Amanda's ongoing rivalry with Cara Maria has yet to be resolved after an explosive argument last season ruined any chance of a relationship between the two. With so many enemies in the house, Amanda will be forced to rely on her only ally, her Rookie partner. Will she be able to manage the cooperation that eluded her last season?
Ashley M.
Veteran
5th Season: 2 Finals, 2 Wins -- The reigning "Challenge" champion returns to the competition after cementing her place in "Challenge" infamy by keeping the $1,000,000 "Final Reckoning" prize for herself (meaning her partner Hunter received no money) and then mockingly throwing a dollar bill at him during the reunion. Having vaulted into the top spot as the highest all-time "Challenge" money-winner, Ashley M. proved she can compete with the best of them. After making such a big move, will her status as "Challenge" villain make her an easy target for the rest of the house?
Cara Maria
Veteran
13th Season: 7 Finals, 2 Wins -- Cara Maria has established herself as a "Challenge" queenpin, racking up an impressive seven finals appearances and two wins. She now enters "War of the Worlds" with the goal of securing her third win, citing her pride as her biggest motivation. After a season marked by romantic entanglements and petty feuds, Cara Maria is especially determined to triumph over all the drama, return to her winning ways and remind everyone why she is arguably one of the best players to ever step foot in the game.
CT Tamburello
Contestant
With over a dozen Challenge seasons of down-and-dirty game tactics under his belt, veteran CT has developed a reputation as one of the game's grittiest players. Even though he has become a master of manipulation and intimidation, CT tends to rely on playing the middle politically, which doesn't always work to his advantage.
Da'Vonne
Veteran
2nd Season: 0 Finals -- Fresh off an impressive Rookie season, this larger-than-life "Big Brother" alum and single mom is back with hopes of securing a check for her four-year-old daughter, who she cites as her biggest motivational push. On "Final Reckoning", Da'Vonne utilized an under-the-radar strategy but did not hesitate to stand up for herself against anyone who threatened or mistreated her. Coming into this season, she will again look to her reputation as a master schemer to stay afloat and make it to the end.
Hunter
Veteran
4th Season: 1 Final, 1 Win -- The "Are You The One?" vet was crowned co-winner of last season's "Final Reckoning". Unfortunately, Hunter found himself on the receiving end of one of the biggest moves in "Challenge" history when his partner Ashley M. elected to take the entire million-dollar earnings for herself. As a result, Hunter left empty-handed and emotionally devastated. He returns to the game eager for a second chance to win some big money. Hunter's greatest obstacle this season may be putting the recent past -- and associated personal baggage -- behind him and rediscovering his competitive fire.
Josh Martinez
Contestant
As a former "Big Brother" champion, Josh made a name for himself on his debut season, War of the Worlds, with a larger-than-life personality and a fierce competitive spirit. Often underestimated, he has impressed his fellow competitors with his determination, but his tendency to gravitate toward in-house drama could stand in his way.
Jenna
Veteran
7th Season: 3 Finals -- Since her debut on "Real World: Ex-Plosion", Jenna has had a highly successful run over the course of six seasons on "The Challenge," making three finals and only losing one elimination round in the process; however, her experience on "Final Reckoning" proved to be unlucky, as she was purged to the Redemption House after a poor performance in the first challenge. Jenna returns to the game eager to redeem herself and excited to play alongside her boyfriend Zach and best friend Nany. With her unresolved feud with Amanda still lingering, Jenna will need to watch her back or step up and make a power move herself if she hopes to make it to the end again.
Johnny Bananas
Veteran
18th Season: 8 Finals, 6 Wins -- Johnny Bananas is true "Challenge" royalty, with 17 seasons and six wins under his belt including his infamous "Rivals III" victory after which he opted to take the entire $275K prize rather than split it with his partner Sarah. Notably, he hasn't made it to a final since then, though that may be more a testament to his ever-expanding list of enemies. After a brutal backstabbing sent him into an elimination upset on "Vendettas," Bananas made it to the cusp of the finals on "Final Reckoning" only to be knocked out of the game by former flame Natalie. His ultimate focus is on returning to the winner's circle and reaffirming his status as "Challenge" GOAT. In a game filled with enemies and hungry young upstarts gunning for his crown, this season may be Bananas's greatest test yet.
Kam
Veteran
3rd Season: 1 Final -- Also known as "Killer Kam" and "Queen Kam," this outspoken "Are You The One?" [link to show page] cast member boasts an impressive elimination record and reputation for making major power moves, including tricking the entire house to rig a vote on "Final Reckoning" [link to show page]. Despite this impressive maneuvering, Kam's constant scheming may have created a bigger target on her back coming into this season. Though typically a competitor who remains focused squarely on the game, Kam heads into Season 33 on uncertain terms with one-time boo Leroy. Will their romantic drama threaten to distract Kam from her goal of "Challenge" victory?
Leroy
Veteran
10th Season: 3 Finals -- This season marks Leroy's 10th overall, making it more crucial than ever for him to collect his first win and realize his dream of buying a house. Unfortunately for Leroy, his close-knit friendship with Johnny Bananas has often planted a target on his back, and his status as one of the more intimidating Veterans might inspire some of the younger, hungrier competitors to come for him early. He also enters the house in a complicated relationship with fellow competitor Kam. Will the usually cool and collected Leroy be able to put aside his romantic concerns and focus on the game at hand?
Nany
Veteran
7th Season: 1 Final -- Making her long-awaited return after a four-season hiatus, Nany has since become a licensed medical aesthetician and recently ended a long-term relationship. With her newfound confidence, she returns to the game more eager than ever to make it back to the finals and win money to secure financial stability for her future. After being absent from the game for several years, Nany will have to quickly find her footing among the social dynamics she's missed out on. As a newly single woman, she may have her eye on more than just the game.
Natalie N.
Veteran
3rd Season: 1 Final -- Despite her claims of playing a "clean" and "honest" game, Natalie N. has made her fair share of shady moves, earning her the reputation of a snake from many of her rivals. This time around, she's more determined than ever to win and take care of her family in Venezuela. With renewed confidence, she hopes to make it far without resorting to playing dirty, but who knows how long those intentions will hold up?
Paulie
Veteran
2nd Season: 1 Final -- Paulie entered his rookie season of "Final Reckoning" guns blazing and quickly became a target in Kyle's eyes after flirting with his ex Cara Maria. Now, he and Cara are officially a power couple, but with Kyle in the house, as well, it seems likely the chaotic drama of this love triangle is just getting started. After coming up short in the final of his debut season, will the notoriously hotheaded Paulie be able to keep his hatred toward his romantic rival in check and commit himself to not just making it back to the final this season, but also winning it?
Wes
Veteran
11th Season: 4 Finals, 2 Wins -- Wes has come a long way since "The Real World: Austin" and has established himself as a "Challenge" legend. After a four-season hiatus, this newly married entrepreneur makes his return as one of the strongest competitors the game has seen, having won two seasons and boasting an impressive 13 elimination wins. Wes has gained a reputation as a fearless competitor with a well-calculated social game, but will he be able to adapt to the new "Challenge" gameplay after being gone for four seasons? His long-standing rivalry with Johnny Bananas especially impacted both of their games in previous seasons, and with neither one willing to let bygones be bygones, it is sure to put the "war" in "Challenge: War of the Worlds."
Zach
Veteran
8th Season: 3 Finals, 1 Win -- This "Real World: San Diego" alum is back after a troubled journey on Final Reckoning and constant feud with his partner Amanda. This season, Zach returns alongside his girlfriend Jenna, hopeful the two can make it deep in the game together. Unfortunately for the happy couple, Amanda has long been threatening to drop a "massive bomb" about their relationship. Is it all bluster, or does his nemesis really hold the tea that can scorch Zach's chance at big money?
Alan
Prospect
Appeared On: Various Telenovelas -- For the Mexican-born Alan, competing on "The Challenge" is about more than the money. The Spanish-language soap opera star hopes to represent his country on an international stage. As a former Mexican basketball star and fitness model, Alan is sure to be a formidable competitor when it comes to athletic challenges, but will he be able to summon the mental and physical toughness to hold his own against so many "Challenge" greats?
Ashley C.
Prospect
Appeared On: "Ex On The Beach" (U.K.), "Just Tattoo Of Us," "Celebrity Sex Pod" -- A former British soccer player, Ashley C. boasts a fearsome physical presence as well as the teamwork skills to take him far in this game. Socially, the self-proclaimed "ladies' man" should have no problem making allies with his female competitors in the "Challenge" house. Unfortunately, it will take more than just charm to walk away with a win, but Ashley C. has proven himself no stranger to drama. Not lacking any confidence or strength, he is prepared to "destroy everything in sight." Will his competitive nature and fierce temper take him to victory or infuriate his housemates and put an early target on his back?
Bear
Prospect
Appeared On: "Geordie Shore," "Just Tattoo Of Us," "Big Brother" (U.K.), "Shipwrecked" -- This cheeky Brit is sure to ruffle a few feathers (like he did on the U.K. "Big Brother"). Outspoken, charismatic and extremely flirtatious, Bear is sure to have his eyes on one or more female Challengers. When it comes to the game itself, Bear may not be the most focused competitor, but he hopes his humor and charm will help him stay off the chopping block. Unfortunately, Bear's tendency to stir the pot could gain him plenty of enemies early on. More importantly, will a competitive Veteran partner be willing to put up with his mischief and party-first attitude?
Chase
Prospect
Appeared On: "The Bachelorette," "Ex On The Beach" -- On "The Bachelorette," Chase was the sweet, sensitive guy who got dumped in the Fantasy Suite. On "Ex On The Beach," he gained a reputation as a player and a douchebag. Now, his Challenge debut will show the world what kind of competitor he can be. A former hockey player and current director of communications, Chase is certain he has both the physical and social skill sets to take him all the way to the end. Will he be able to keep his eyes on the prize, or will a certain Veteran's allure pull him off his game?
Georgia
Prospect
Appeared On: "Towie," "Love Island" -- A U.K. import with appearances on "Love Island" and "Towie," Georgia makes her "Challenge" debut with one goal: money. A model/influencer, she would like nothing more than to be able to set up her family and friends for life and invest in a bikini company. Though not the biggest competitor, Georgia is nimble and fierce with plenty of heart. Perhaps the only thing that can stand in her way is her deep love of partying. Will she be able to maintain her composure and focus on winning challenges, or will she spend too much time letting loose?
Gus
Prospect
Appeared On: "MTV Floribama Shore" -- Charmer Gus makes his Challenge debut after two seasons getting down and dirty on "Floribama Shore." The native Floridian may pride himself on his gentlemanly manners, but when fists start flying, he tends to wind up in the middle. Even though he is a working model seeking a career in entertainment, Gus is no mere pretty boy. He was kicked out of his house at 17 and had to learn to toughen up fast. Coming into the game with no previous Challenge experience, he'll have to learn fast who to watch out for and who he can trust.
Joao Paulo "JP"
Prospect
Appeared On: "Ex On The Beach Brasil" -- A former star on "Ex On The Beach Brasil," JP is looking forward to competing in the hopes of winning enough money to get married. Back home, JP works as a model and was even crowned Mr. Brazil, but don't be fooled, this Brazilian is much more than just a pretty face. In fact, he holds a degree in energy engineering and is ready to use both his brains and brawn to make a name for himself on "The Challenge." With limited knowledge of the game, he'll have to rely on a savvy Veteran partner to help steer him to the Finals.
Julia
Prospect
Appeared On: "Big Brother 17" -- This nightlife coordinator from Los Angeles brings something unique to "The Challenge": her identical twin sister Liz. Together, the two made major waves on "Big Brother 17" by taking turns pretending to be one houseguest. This time around, they'll be playing individually, but given their past escapades, who knows what sort of mind games Julia and Liz may try to play on their competition? She's also not one to shy away from romance, so it's anyone's guess what she'll find waiting for her in the Challenge House.
Liz
Prospect
Appeared On: "Big Brother 17" -- Liz joins The Challenge along with her identical twin sister Julia. The two appeared together on "Big Brother 17," with Liz coming in second place. Now she's moved on to "The Challenge" with hopes of coming out on top. Like previous "Big Brother" castmates, she comes into the game with a knack for politics, and it certainly won't hurt to have a sisterly ally competing alongside her, but could it put a target on the twins' backs?
Mattie Lynn
Prospect
Appeared On: "Party Down South" -- Mattie Lynn previously appeared on "Party Down South," but rest assured, she is not your typical Southern belle. A self-declared "beautiful disaster," she's a bartender with a penchant for partying looking to have a good time and maybe win some money in the process. She hopes to pay off bills, buy a house and start a company; however, she's never one to pass up a chance to throw back some shots. Will an experienced Veteran partner be able to tame her buck wild side and take the two to victory?
Morgan
Prospect
Appeared On: "Big Brother: Over the Top," "Ex On The Beach 2" -- A spin instructor from Austin, Texas, Morgan joins The Challenge on the heels of a victory on "Big Brother: Over the Top." Self-described as sassy, honest and talkative, Morgan endeared herself to her "Big Brother" housemates with her down-to-earth nature, but the life-long cheerleader's peppy exuberance may rub some Challengers the wrong way. A hardened competitor looking to put her athletic skills to the test, Morgan is determined to walk away with enough money to start a business with her sister -- not to mention a second championship title.
Natalie D. "Ninja"
Prospect
Appeared On: "American Ninja Warrior" -- "Ninja" Natalie may be one of the most formidable rookie competitors to join "The Challenge." The L.A. native and professional rock climber gained notoriety on "American Ninja Warrior" as one of the first women to advance to the Los Angeles Finals. If her physical prowess wasn't enough, Ninja also holds a degree in neuroscience, which she will no doubt use to gain a mental edge on her competition. Even though the prize money would be nice, Ninja's true motivation to win comes from her desire to push herself as a competitor. As such an intimidating force, she'll have to see if she can find a partner capable of keeping up with her intensity and athleticism.
Shaleen
Prospect
Appeared On: "The Bachelor Canada" -- As a contestant on "The Bachelor Canada," Shaleen may not have found love, but she certainly found drama; on "The Challenge: War of the Worlds," the Toronto native may wind up finding both. An aspiring filmmaker, Shaleen hopes to lock down the prize money in order to finance her career, but don't be fooled by this pageant girl's sweet demeanor. She notoriously uses her charm to swindle her way into getting what she wants when she wants it. If provoked too much, her combative side is sure to come out.
Theo
Prospect
Appeared On: "Love Island" -- A born competitor, Theo previously represented England as a member of its national track team. Looking for a new pursuit, Theo decided to try his luck on the U.K. show "Love Island" in 2017 and gained a major following. Now he brings his formidable athletic talents to "The Challenge" in the hope of winning enough money to buy a house. Despite his athletic experience, he recognizes The Challenge is a whole different sort of competition. As someone never afraid to speak his mind, Theo runs the risk of offending any number of housemates and putting an instant target on his back.
Turabi "Turbo"
Prospect
Appeared On: "Survivor Turkey," "Survivor Turkey All Stars" -- Accurately nicknamed "Turbo," this MMA fighter/dancer made a name for himself as a dominating force on "Survivor Turkey," which he won twice. Turbo is certain to be one of the most intimidating physical performers "The Challenge" has ever seen and will let nothing stand in the way of him taking home top prize. On the flip side, his relentless commitment to victory may impact his ability to work alongside even the most competitive Veteran partner. Can anyone manage to live up to Turbo's intensity, or will it be his downfall?
Zahida
Prospect
Appeared On: "Ex On The Beach" (U.K.), "Geordie Shore" -- A rambunctious former beauty queen from Newcastle, U.K., Zahida is sure to make her mark on her first Challenge season. The "Geordie Shore" and U.K. "Ex On The Beach" alum describes herself as "cheeky, loud and really flirty" and comes into the competition looking to win enough money to kickstart her own swimwear/lingerie brand. Zahida will definitely be a presence to watch because of her loud personality. Still, don't underestimate her as a competitor, as her fun-loving social side may help make her some key allies and take her all the way to a final.
Kyle Christie
Contestant
Kyle has not only worked his charm on the female competitors in the house, but has also used his fun-loving personality to his advantage in the game. The Geordie Shore alum has proven he has the tenacity to go far, and he isn't afraid to use political tactics to get a win.