The Challenge
wednesdays 8/7c
wednesdays 8/7c
After the chaos of Total Madness, The Challenge: Double Agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown.
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Interview
- 00:36HighlightS32 E22Tony Pops the QuestionTony shocks everyone when he proposes to his girlfriend Alyssa during the reunion.12/03/2018
- 01:21HighlightS32 E21Will Hunter Ever Forgive Ashley?At the final, Hunter said he would never forgive Ashley for taking his share of the $1 million but has since had time to reflect on the situation.11/26/2018
- 01:38HighlightS32Is the Greed Getting to Them?While running a 4K as part of their final challenge, some players work to get their partners through the course, while others stay focused on the prize money.11/20/2018
- 01:53HighlightS32One Last TwistAs the remaining teams gear up for their final challenge, TJ reveals a twist about the $1 million prize.11/19/2018
- 01:46InterviewS32The Most Surprising Moments of The Challenge: Final ReckoningFrom vendetta votes to the return of the Double Cross, experience every shocking moment of The Challenge: Final Reckoning.08/01/2018
- 00:54InterviewS32Final Reckoning Intros - Kailah vs. KamAfter their original teammates were eliminated for fighting, Kailah and Kam joined together for a new partnership.07/19/2018
- 01:01InterviewS32Final Reckoning Intros - Shane vs. NelsonThere’s nothing Shane and Nelson agree on, including who created the bad blood between them.07/09/2018
- 01:04InterviewS32Final Reckoning Intros - Angela vs. FaithAngela struggles to get past Faith’s previous attempt to steal her man, and Faith throws shade right back at her.07/09/2018
- 00:55InterviewS32Who Is Your Biggest Competition?The newbies size up their competitors, and some are more confident than others.07/08/2018
- 00:48InterviewS32How Have Your Vendettas Grown?Past betrayals and broken hearts mean the vendettas just keep multiplying and growing.07/07/2018
- 01:49InterviewS32Day of ReckoningThe competitors are seeking their day of reckoning, whether it involves vengeance or victory.07/06/2018
- 00:55InterviewS32What's Your Biggest Weakness?From inexperience to lack of alliances, the newbies assess their biggest weaknesses entering The Challenge.07/05/2018
Cast
Amanda and Zach
Amanda and Zach were on opposite teams during their first meeting on "The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions." When Amanda spread rumors of Zach's ex-girlfriend and fellow Challenger Jenna hooking up with Bruno, Amanda and Zach immediately became enemies. Having never been aligned or on the same team, will they be able to start fresh and work cohesively?
Ashley and Hunter
Ashley and Hunter had a whirlwind romance on "The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions" that quickly derailed into bitter arguments and loathing. Since then, the two of them have had a love-hate relationship, oftentimes in the same alliances with the same mutual friends but unable to work together without fighting. This season, all they have is each other, which neither one of them is happy about.
Cory Wharton
Contestant
After a well-played season on which he came so close to bringing home big money to support his daughter Ryder, Cory returns to "The Challenge" with double the motivation, having recently welcomed his second daughter Mila into the world. With an additional mouth to feed and plenty of diapers to buy, this proud dad will undoubtedly push himself to new heights.
CT Tamburello
Contestant
With over a dozen Challenge seasons of down-and-dirty game tactics under his belt, veteran CT has developed a reputation as one of the game's grittiest players. Even though he has become a master of manipulation and intimidation, CT tends to rely on playing the middle politically, which doesn't always work to his advantage.
Britni and Chuck
Britni and Chuck got hot and heavy on "Are You The One?" Season 3. They were a confirmed "no match" but stuck together and even dated after the show. Britni moved to Hawaii to be with Chuck, but the pair broke up right before Britni left to compete on "The Challenge: Vendettas," her second Challenge season. The two have been on bad terms since. Will their anger propel them to becoming a competitive pairing?
Da'Vonne and Jozea
Jozea claims Da'Vonne orchestrated his eviction from the game on "Big Brother" because of a miscommunication but that he actually wanted her to get to the end. Da'Vonne insists she protected herself by striking first. Either way, both of them are outspoken, loud and manipulative, and will somehow have to figure out how to bury the hatchet if they're gonna survive this brutal and unpredictable game.
Jemmye and Jenna
Loudmouth Jemmye and bubbly Jenna were not on each other's radars until Jemmye pulled the Double Cross and sent Jenna into elimination against her best friend Kailah on "The Challenge: Dirty 30." Jenna was blindsided by Jemmye's iconic Challenge backstab that sent her to the Redemption House. Will their contrasting personalities mesh and lead to a vet win?
Johnny Bananas and Tony
For much of "Challenge" history, Tony was like Bananas’s little brother, looking to him for guidance and friendship while he navigated the treacherous waters of the game. Tony eventually realized that he would never win it all unless he stepped out of Bananas’s shadow, so on "The Challenge: Vendettas," he took matters into his own hands by pulling one of the all-time most shocking backstabs in show history, sending a stunned Bananas into the elimination that doomed him. Somehow, someway, these buddies turned enemies will have to figure out how to work together while still suffering from an open wound.
Kailah and Kayleigh
Kailah and Kayleigh first competed against each other on "The Challenge: Vendettas." Their problems started when rumors flew of Kayleigh and Bananas hooking up. Kailah, in support of her friend and scorned-Bananas-lover Natalie, got together with Britni and Jemmye to throw all of Kayleigh's belongings over a balcony. Feeling alienated and bullied, Kayleigh decided to quit the game. But their beef continued on Twitter, where they exchanged insults.
Marie and Cara Maria
These two have been at each other's throats for years starting on "The Challenge: Dirty 30" when Marie actively campaigned against Cara Maria, who she considered one of her biggest threats. On "The Challenge: Vendettas," they tried but failed to work together, and things didn't improve when Cara Maria also stole Kyle away from Marie. Not content to keep it on the show, they continued their bitter rivalry on Twitter, where they continuously traded jabs. Now, these two mortal enemies will have to figure out how to work together, but don't expect it to be smooth.
Nelson and Shane
Shane and Nelson competed alongside each other as Underdogs on "The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions." Shane made backdoor deals with several of his teammates, and when Nelson caught wind of it, he lashed out at him. Will they put aside their angry history and earn their first Challenge wins?
Paulie and Natalie
Housemates on "Big Brother 18," Natalie didn't like Paulie's gameplay -- flirting with girls to get their votes -- so she went on a one-woman campaign to get him evicted. When he caught wind of what she was doing, he lashed out and called her every name in the book. Paulie has no regrets about his comments, and they've done nothing but bad-mouth each other since.
Sylvia and Joss
Sylvia and Joss were initially good friends during his rookie season on "The Challenge: Vendettas," but Sylvia was bit in the butt when Joss voted her into elimination, which left her shocked and heartbroken. Sylvia won the elimination but was sent home due to an illness, and she and Joss have yet to bury the hatchet.
Tori and Derrick H.
These "Are You The One?" alums met while filming "Are You The One: Second Chances" and came onto "The Challenge: Dirty 30" as a couple attached at the hip. Tori was a strong competitor out of the gate and made it her mission to not only win, but to do so alongside her boyfriend. However, following Derrick's early exit after an embarrassing elimination, Tori cheated on him with Challenge champ Jordan. Derrick was heartbroken and angry and left them both on bad terms.
Devin Walker-Molaghan
Contestant
The Rivals III third-place finisher has made a name for himself by being consistently witty and always keeping it real (with humor, of course). He’s out to get Bananas, but has Devin studied his enemy long enough to finally successfully get under the legend's skin and exploit the six-time champ's weaknesses? Or will Dev find himself packing his bags early once again?
Kyle Christie
Contestant
Kyle has not only worked his charm on the female competitors in the house, but has also used his fun-loving personality to his advantage in the game. The Geordie Shore alum has proven he has the tenacity to go far, and he isn't afraid to use political tactics to get a win.
Veronica Portillo
Challenger
After years away from the series, the legendary Road Rules vet returned to Dirty 30 and reminded us all how she earned her reputation as one of the original “bad girls.” Proving she still has what it takes to manipulate the game, she exploited a poorly timed burn vote to throw Leroy into an elimination and immediately created a new vendetta to face this season. Will she use her devious political game to earn her fourth win, or will Leroy have the last laugh this time around?