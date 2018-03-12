Johnny Bananas and Tony

For much of "Challenge" history, Tony was like Bananas’s little brother, looking to him for guidance and friendship while he navigated the treacherous waters of the game. Tony eventually realized that he would never win it all unless he stepped out of Bananas’s shadow, so on "The Challenge: Vendettas," he took matters into his own hands by pulling one of the all-time most shocking backstabs in show history, sending a stunned Bananas into the elimination that doomed him. Somehow, someway, these buddies turned enemies will have to figure out how to work together while still suffering from an open wound.