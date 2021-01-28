Ridiculousness

- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S19 • E42
Logan PaulEntrepreneur and YouTube superstar Logan Paul talks about his popular podcast, shares behind-the-scenes footage of him sparring with a big-time boxer and shares his secret talent.01/28/2021
S19 • E41
Chanel and Sterling CCLXVIRob celebrates Steelo's new look, Chanel talks about her dad's love of bodysurfing and Steelo calls out Chanel for hating on his beard.01/27/2021
S19 • E40
Reggie WattsComedian Reggie Watts tracks the origins of his love of beatboxing, explains what an erhu is, introduces the crew to his new app, and talks about his love of health and fitness.01/26/2021
S19 • E39
Brendan Schaub IVRob alerts guest Brendan Schaub to his famous doppelganger, the crew has a serious chat about stretchy denim for men and the guys try to figure out why Chanel attracts creeps in the club.01/25/2021
S19 • E12
Pauly ShoreComedic legend and actor Pauly Shore plugs his movie "Guest House," talks about the pitfalls of the weird drug Flakka and shares what it was like growing up during a golden era of comedy.12/22/2020
S19 • E1
Chanel and Sterling CCXLRob, Steelo and Chanel discuss the merits of belts, Steelo admits he put out a dance video during quarantine and Rob introduces the audience to a new segment called "Clip Operas."12/01/2020
S19 • E2
Madison Beer IIGuest Madison Beer reminisces on her gymnastic glory days, dishes to Rob about a song she wrote for an ex, and talks about her love of tracksuits and monkeys.11/30/2020
Cast
Rob Dyrdek
Host
Rob Dyrdek is a professional athlete and influential entrepreneur. In his hometown of Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 12, Rob picked up a skateboard for the first time. Within a month, he won his first competition and became the youngest member of the G&S skateboard team. Forgoing his senior year of high school, Rob turned professional at the age of 16 to become one of the founding members of the legendary Ohio-based Alien Workshop team. His approach quickly led him to co-create and executive-produce his first television show "Rob & Big," which later led to "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory." Continuing his television success, Rob launched his production company Superjacket and created "Ridiculousness" on MTV, all while beating world records with physical feats and launching new brands for his venture studio Dyrdek Machine. As an entrepreneur, Rob has contributed game-changing shoe design concepts, developed private training facilities for pro boarders and launched companies that include Battle Eyewear, Silver Trucks, Reflex Bearings and Rogue Status, a streetwear line he owns with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In addition, he founded the Street League Skateboarding competition series, developed the "Wild Grinders" cartoon and toy line (based on his childhood skate crew) and formed a charitable foundation to build skate plazas around the country so kids have a safe place to skate. Currently, Rob enjoys a fulfilling life with his family in Beverly Hills, CA, while he continues to build his dream and help others achieve theirs.
Chanel
Panelist
Since her debut on the first season of "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory," Chanel West Coast has gone from your everyday skater girl to a superstar on the rise. In 2008, she was introduced to Rob Dyrdek through mutual friends, and soon after, Rob asked her to join the Dyrdek Enterprises family. Chanel has spent the last decade quietly cultivating an impressive rap career, collaborating with artists ranging from Robin Thicke to Snoop Dogg. Chanel's fierce skills on the mic, dynamic performance ability, bold hip-hop attitude and infectious personality has been turning heads from the biggest music execs, industry peers and fans around the world. When not in the studio or filming, Chanel is busy performing her music at clubs around the country.
Sterling "Steelo" Brim
Panelist
Growing up in the tough West Side streets of Chicago, Sterling "Steelo" Brim never thought television was in his future. At the age of 19, he decided to explore his musical talents and moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a career in the music industry. After years of working in radio and A&R, Steelo met Rob Dyrdek, who immediately recognized his ability to make everyone around him laugh. Shortly after, Steelo joined Rob Dyrdek for the first season of MTV's "Ridiculousness" and is currently the series' creative producer. In his downtime, Steelo is an avid tweeter who continues to work in comedy, music, television and film.