NEW SEASON PREMIERES OCTOBER 12 8/7c
The Challenge

From Croatia, 17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 million prize.
Watch Exclusives

OFFICIAL CHALLENGE PODCAST
Tori and Aneesa Take a Deep Dive Into Each Episode

MUSIC FROM SEASON 37
Listen to the Playlist Now