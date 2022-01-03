Teen Mom Family Reunion
Cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Interview
- 41:51Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Burn, Baby, BurnTo cap off the trip, the Teen Mom family throws a slumber party, and a special guest joins them for a final dinner and bonfire where they vow to let go of the past and other negativities.03/01/2022
- 41:52Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Tiny Bubbles but Big TroublesBar surprises Ashley with a romantic gesture, Jade has a heartfelt question for her BFF Chau, and Leah discusses her trust issues with Coach B and welcomes her boyfriend Jaylan to the lake.02/22/2022
- 41:57Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Highwire ActMaci coaxes Farrah to join the family reunion fray, Ashley and Bar's session with Coach Bryant unpacks their marital issues, and the Teen Mom families conquer a ropes course.02/15/2022
- 41:56Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Ride the WaveAfter Farrah crashes the cookout and bad-mouths Cheyenne and Cory, Coach Bryant leads an OGs-only emergency session, and the Teen Mom 2 family blows off steam on a girls' boating trip.02/08/2022
- 41:51Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Welcome to Farrah-DiseBriana and Devoin have a breakthrough about their coparenting relationship, an obstacle course challenge ends with Briana in the hospital, and Maci, Cheyenne and Amber confront their childhood issues.02/01/2022
- 41:52
S1 • E3
Never Have I EverAmber skips out on outdoor fun as her thoughts distract her, Devoin visits and works on a coparenting routine with Briana, and Leah reflects on her growth in relationships.01/25/2022
- 41:52
S1 • E2
Don't Rock the BoatMaci plans a fun team-building activity to settle the feud between Ashley and Jade, and an exercise with the group's life coach leads Amber to confess her deep insecurities about motherhood.01/18/2022
- 42:53
S1 • E1
Mother of All ReunionsAs Maci and Cheyenne welcome the families to San Diego, Ashley reveals her relationship status with Bar, and a life coach steps in to help the moms sort out their tensions with each other.01/11/2022
Cast
Amber PortwoodCast Member
Amber Portwood
Amber joins the reunion with her ex Gary. Although she is sequestered to her room after getting sun poisoning, she opens up to the cast about her issues with her daughter Leah. Knowing that her daughter doesn't want a relationship with her and she does not have custody of her son, she begins to work through her feelings of inadequacy as a mother.
Ashley JonesCast Member
Ashley Jones
Ashley arrives at the reunion with her partner Bar. After her beef with Briana and Jade comes to a head, she is forced to examine her behavior on social media. Shortly after, she reveals to the cast that she and Bar have been married for several months, but their relationship is on the rocks. Ashley worries that Bar will never live up to his full potential, and she's tired of waiting around for him to work toward any of his goals.
Briana DeJesusCast Member
Briana DeJesus
Briana and her sister Brittany arrive in California hoping to work through their issues with Devoin. While Briana is happy Devoin is making an effort with Nova and Stella, she knows he should be doing a lot more. When Devoin joins the reunion several days later, they are forced to address issues with their communication and anger toward each other.
Cheyenne FloydCast Member
Cheyenne Floyd
Cheyenne and her fiancé Zach join the reunion hoping to spend some quality time together without their kids. Cheyenne struggles to work through the idea of being a "supermom" and doubting her ability to give her children everything they need. Her ex Cory joins later, and the three of them work to continue navigating their blended family.
Jade ClineCast Member
Jade Cline
Jade and her best friend Chau join the reunion hoping to enjoy some much-needed time away from her hectic home life. After confronting her issues with Ashley early on, they are able to form a bond knowing they both have people in their life who struggle with substance use. Jade shares with the others that she is worried that when she gets home, she will not be able to foster a relationship with Sean while he is away at rehab.
Leah MesserCast Member
Leah Messer
Leah arrives at the reunion revealing that she is in a new relationship. She confides in the other moms that she is struggling to open up to her boyfriend Jaylen because it seems too good to be true, and she has major trust issues lingering from her past. Soon after Jaylen arrives, the new couple is forced to work to establish trust and work to keep moving their relationship forward.
Maci BookoutCast Member
Maci Bookout
Maci attends the reunion alone hoping to figure out who she is without her children. She soon realizes a lot of her issues with emotions have kept her from being more present with her husband and children. She works to open up to the other cast members and move past her feelings of betrayal from Ryan.