MTV Push
Each month, a new breakout artist is highlighted with exclusive performances, interviews and personalized content to bring fans closer to music’s next big star.
- 04:14InterviewPUSH Play with The Kid LAROIThe Kid LAROI names the songs he listens to that remind him of his childhood, before a big night out, before a big show, when he's in love, after a breakup, while doing karaoke and more.04/05/2021
- 01:26InterviewThe Kid LAROI Tells the Origin Story Behind "TRAGIC"The Kid LAROI explains how freestyling over a stripped-down beat became the foundation for "TRAGIC," one of his most listened-to songs.04/05/2021
- 02:39InterviewCollaboration Helped The Kid LAROI Write "WITHOUT YOU"The Kid LAROI explains how romantic troubles and Sia's music inspired him to create "WITHOUT YOU," his favorite track from the deluxe edition of "F**K LOVE."04/05/2021
- 05:10InterviewThe Kid LAROI Talks Influences and ConfidenceThe Kid LAROI discusses how his mom's musical taste influenced his decision to become a rapper, why creativity can't be scheduled and why it's important to ignore negativity as an artist.04/05/2021
- 01:26PerformanceThe Kid LAROI - "TRAGIC"The Kid LAROI performs "TRAGIC," a song addressing his haters about the hardships and experiences he's faced, from his debut mixtape, "F**K LOVE."04/05/2021
- 02:39PerformanceThe Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"MTV PUSH artist The Kid LAROI performs his breakthrough heartbreak hit "WITHOUT YOU" from the deluxe edition of his 2020 mixtape, "F**K LOVE."04/05/2021
- 03:12ExclusiveBehind the 'Gram with The Kid LAROIThe KID LAROI tells the full stories behind pictures of him vacationing in Mexico, playing basketball with Justin Bieber, cuddling up to his girlfriend and more.04/05/2021
- 02:12InterviewOn the Record with The Kid LAROIThe Kid LAROI uses his songs to describe how he spends his free time, dating deal breakers, dealing with heartbreak, what he's looking forward to and his embarrassing fashion choices.04/05/2021
- 03:51PerformanceMadison Beer - "Selfish"Madison Beer performs her breakup song "Selfish" from her 2021 album, "Life Support."03/01/2021
- 02:46ExclusiveMadison Beer Breaks Down Her Song "Sour Times"Madison Beer discusses the musical influences behind "Sour Times" and explains how the song is a message to anyone who takes advantage of emotionally vulnerable people.03/01/2021
- 02:31InterviewMadison Beer Wanted to Be More Authentic with "Selfish"Madison Beer used "Selfish" as on opportunity to be more honest with fans about her emotions and heartbreak, and the lyrical departure allowed her to try new things musically.03/01/2021
- 02:21InterviewPUSH Play with Madison BeerMadison Beer names the songs she associates with being backstage before performing, her childhood, love, breakups, dancing, karaoke and more.03/01/2021