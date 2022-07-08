The Challenge

Robb Schreiber Contestant

Robb comes from Pennsylvania and competed on back-to-back Challenges. He starred on The Real World: St. Thomas and was known for his sense of humor and towering physique. Robb competed on Battle of the Seasons representing Team St. Thomas. He came back to compete on Rivals II, paired up with the diminutive Derek. The two put aside their physical differences for the sake of the competition, and Robb showed his desire to win regardless of his agreeable personality.