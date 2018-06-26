STREAM THE GRAMMY AWARDS® LIVE
GET PARAMOUNT+ PREMIUM
Shows
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV Cribs
Deliciousness
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Real Friends of WeHo
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Siesta Key: Miami Moves
Teen Mom Family Reunion
Documentaries and Movies
ALL SHOWS
Pluto TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrities
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV PUSH
MTV Unplugged
VMAs
Shows
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV Cribs
Deliciousness
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Real Friends of WeHo
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Siesta Key: Miami Moves
Teen Mom Family Reunion
Documentaries and Movies
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Live TV
Pluto TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrities
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV PUSH
MTV Unplugged
VMAs
App
Casting
Shop
The Challenge
Wednesdays 8/7c
Menu
WEDNESDAYS 8/7c
The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.
Watch Season Premiere for Free
Episodes & Videos
About
Get Your Fix of The Challenge Here
Everything You Need to Become a Superfan
OFFICIAL CHALLENGE PODCAST
Take a Deep Dive into Every Episode
MUSIC FROM SEASON 38
Listen to the Playlist Now
Season 3
Season 38
Season 37
Season 36
Season 35
Season 34
Season 33
Season 32
Season 31
Season 30
Season 29
Season 28
Season 27
Season 26
Season 25
Season 24
Season 23
Season 22
Season 21
Season 3
40:02
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E11
Champs Vs. Stars Reunion
The Miz and the cast of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars dish on this seasons competition and drama.
06/26/2018
About The Challenge Season 3
Follow