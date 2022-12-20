RuPaul's Drag Race

Loosey LaDuca

Construction worker by day and singing-and-dancing drag diva by night, Loosey LaDuca is ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist as well as a powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey has the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She’s a queen who has it all but needs a crown to cement her status.