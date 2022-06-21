Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!

Travis Mills Host

Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music radio show, "The Travis Mills Show," as well as his hit podcast "ADHD with Travis Mills." He's the cohost of MTV's docuseries "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" opposite Rachel Lindsay. Mills is the lead singer and guitarist in the pop-punk rock band girlfriends, which released their debut album in 2020 and toured in winter 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly and MOD SUN. Mills has also appeared on NBC's "Good Girls," Netflix's "Flaked," "The Coop" for Funny Or Die and Freeform's series "Alone Together." His cross-platform social media following is over five million.