Basic to Bougie

Fritters and Durian Fruit

Season 7 E 4 • 04/10/2023

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.

Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Gin and Ravioli

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
20:49

S7 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Long Island Ice Tea and Steak

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
13:19

S7 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Sour Food and Parfait

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
19:55

S7 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Fritters and Durian Fruit

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/10/2023
Full Ep
15:22

S7 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Tarts and Shark

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/17/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Jam and Roast Beef

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21

S7 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Dip and Tempura

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
15:38

S7 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Potato Salad and Alligator

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54

S7 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coconut and Avocado

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56

S7 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Seaweed and Flan

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54

S7 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Cactus and Flower

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03

S7 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Crescent Rolls and Fondue

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17

S7 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Lemonade and Meatballs

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
15:45

S7 • E15
Basic to Bougie
Tots and Smoked Salmon

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/26/2023
