Basic to Bougie
Food on a Stick & Mojitos
Season 6 E 16 • 06/06/2022
Darren and Tim explore the world of food on a stick, then wash it all down with three types of mojitos, guessing the price points of each dish.
S6 • E6Basic to BougieQuiche and Caramel
Tim and Darren's menu of the day includes cheesy quiches and caramel concoctions, from buffalo caramel popcorn to seven-layer caramel cake.
03/28/2022
Full Ep
17:14
S6 • E7Basic to BougieGelatin and Sangria
Tim, Darren and Justina get grossed out by gelatin and tipsy with sangria sorbet, boxed sangria and fruity non-alcoholic sangria.
04/04/2022
Full Ep
14:19
S6 • E8Basic to BougieSausage and Boozy Popsicles
Tim and Darren's first course features sausage in three different forms, and they chomp down on bougie boozy popsicles for dessert.
04/11/2022
Full Ep
14:22
S6 • E9Basic to BougieSticky Buns & Sea Urchin
Darren and Tim sample three styles of sticky buns and sea urchin to determine which versions are most affordable and which break the bank.
04/18/2022
Full Ep
15:49
S6 • E10Basic to BougieCauliflower & Lasagna
Justina Valentine joins Darren and Tim to taste cauliflower prepared three different ways, followed by lasagna, ranking the food from cheapest to priciest.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
14:15
S6 • E11Basic to BougieFrench Toast & Paella
Tim and Darren explore varieties of French toast and take their taste buds on a trip to Spain with three plates of paella, a traditional rice-based dish.
05/02/2022
Full Ep
15:41
S6 • E12Basic to BougieConch & Hybrid Desserts
Darren and Tim chow down on conch, then sample some sweet experiments with hybrid desserts, to find out if the tastes match the prices.
05/09/2022
Full Ep
13:59
S6 • E13Basic to BougiePlantains & Bread
Justina Valentine sits down with Tim and Darren to find out how plantains and bread can be turned into a variety of meals ranging from simple to extravagant.
05/16/2022
Full Ep
16:59
S6 • E14Basic to BougieCasseroles & Fake Meat
Justina Valentine dines with Darren and Tim to eat three types of casserole and fake meat to determine which dishes are bargains and which are premium.
05/23/2022
Full Ep
14:14
S6 • E15Basic to BougiePumpkin & Crepes
Tim and Darren bring in Justina Valentine to help them taste three levels of pumpkin, followed by crepes, to rank them from least to most expensive.
05/30/2022
Full Ep
17:59
Full Ep
16:10
S7 • E1Basic to BougiePorridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters
Tim, Justina Valentine and Darren activate their taste buds with three jazzed up porridge recipes, drop a few egg-related puns and react to a sampler of Rocky Mountain oysters.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
Tim and Darren rev up their palates with three seriously strong gin cocktails and channel their inner chef with a three-course meal of beef, lobster and sweet tomato ravioli.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
13:19
S7 • E3Basic to BougieSour Food and Parfait
Tim, Justina Valentine and Darren do a palate reset with umeboshi, blue raspberry sour candy and a shot of apple cider vinegar, then top things off with a trio of sweet and savory parfaits.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
19:55
S7 • E4Basic to BougieFritters and Durian Fruit
Tim and Darren chow down on fritters made three ways and then test their gag reflexes by eating dishes prepared with a notoriously smelly tropical fruit.
04/10/2023
Full Ep
15:22
S7 • E5Basic to BougieTarts and Shark
Tim and Darren sample a selection of tarts and try their best to stomach fermented, imitation and baked shark dishes.
04/17/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E6Basic to BougieJam and Roast Beef
Tim and Darren snack on sandwiches and crackers topped with fruit jams and load up on three roast beef entrées, including a hot beef sundae with mashed potatoes.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21
S7 • E7Basic to BougieDip and Tempura
Tim and Darren dig into some multi-layered dips, like a creamy smoked trout recipe, then try an assortment of tempura-battered items, including green tea ice cream and pizza.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49
S7 • E8Basic to BougieLong Island Ice Tea and Steak
Justina Valentine helps Tim and Darren quench their thirst with colorful Long Island iced teas, and then they soak up the alcohol with three different cuts of steak.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38
S7 • E9Basic to BougiePotato Salad and Alligator
Timothy and Darren try three different types of potato salad with mixed results before they bite into an assortment of alligator meat.
05/15/2023
