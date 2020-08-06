Basic to Bougie
Tarts and Shark
Season 7 E 5 • 04/17/2023
Tim and Darren sample a selection of tarts for the basic round and try their best to stomach some of the bougie round's fermented, imitation and baked shark dishes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
10:59
S4 • E5Basic to BougieNachos and Clams
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:57
S4 • E6Basic to BougieEgg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43
S4 • E7Basic to BougieChicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29
S4 • E8Basic to BougieJerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17
S4 • E9Basic to BougiePudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11
S4 • E10Basic to BougieCurry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10
S7 • E1Basic to BougiePorridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters
Tim, Justina and Darren kick their taste buds into gear with three jazzed up porridge recipes, drop a few yolk-related puns and sneer at the bougie round's rocky mountain oysters sampler.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
Tim and Darren rev up their palettes with three seriously strong gin cocktails and get their Chef Boyardee on with a three course ravioli meal of beef, lobster and sweet tomato fillings.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
13:19
S7 • E3Basic to BougieSour Food and Parfait
Tim, Justina and Darren do a palette reset with pieces of umeboshi, blue raspberry sour candy and a shot of apple cider vinegar, then top things off with a trio of sweet and savory parfaits.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
19:55
S7 • E4Basic to BougieFritters and Durian Fruit
Tim and Darren deliver a "for sure, you’re right on" as they chow down on fritters, three ways, and test their gag reflexes with food prepared with the malodorous tropical fruit, durian.
04/10/2023
Full Ep
15:22
S7 • E5Basic to BougieTarts and Shark
Tim and Darren sample a selection of tarts for the basic round and try their best to stomach some of the bougie round's fermented, imitation and baked shark dishes.
04/17/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E6Basic to BougieJam and Roast Beef
Tim and Darren snack on sandwiches and crackers topped off with fruit jams, and load up on three roast beef entrees, including a steak and hot beef sunday dish filled with mashed potatoes.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21
S7 • E7Basic to BougieDip and Tempura
Tim and Darren dig into some multi-layered dips, including a creamy smoked trout recipe, then move on to an assortment of tempura battered oyster sushi rolls, green tea ice cream and pizza.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49
S7 • E8Basic to BougieLong Island Ice Tea and Steak
Justina helps Tim and Darren quench their thirst with three colorful long island iced teas and soak up the alcohol with some skirt, filet mignon and Flintstones-sized tomahawk steaks.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38
S7 • E9Basic to BougiePotato Salad and Alligator
Timothy and Darren try three different types of potato salad with mixed results before they bite into an assortment of alligator meat.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54
S7 • E10Basic to BougieCoconut and Avocado
Timothy and Darren rate three coconut dishes, from savory to sweet, before sampling different forms of avocado.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56
S7 • E11Basic to BougieSeaweed and Flan
Justina Valentine, Timothy and Darren dive into the world of seaweed dishes before sampling three elevated versions of flan.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54
S7 • E12Basic to BougieCactus and Flower
Timothy and Darren navigate the expansive world of cactus dishes before taking in the beauty of edible flower desserts.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03
S7 • E13Basic to BougieCrescent Rolls and Fondue
Timothy and Darren learn the crucial difference between crescent rolls and croissants before dipping into three types of fancy fondue.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17
S7 • E14Basic to BougieLemonade and Meatballs
Justina Valentine takes a seat at the table to help Timothy and Darren sample different flavors of lemonade before tackling three hearty meatball dishes.
06/19/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Paradise Isn't Perfect on The Love Experiment
Three besties enter a dating dreamland of bachelors ready to commit, but the fantasy has flaws on The Love Experiment, a new reality dating game premiering Tuesday, August 15 at 10/9c.
07/21/2023
Trailer
01:44
These Lionesses Are on the Hunt
A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, now streaming on Paramount+.
07/21/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars on Thursday, August 10, premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
07/14/2023
Trailer
02:27
It's Time to Accept Your Mission
IMF Agent Ethan Hunt and associates Luther, Benji and Ilsa are back to save the world from a deadly AI threat in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters now.
07/11/2023