Season 7 E 5 • 04/17/2023

Tim and Darren sample a selection of tarts for the basic round and try their best to stomach some of the bougie round's fermented, imitation and baked shark dishes.

10:59

S4 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Nachos and Clams

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:57

S4 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Egg Salad and Pastrami

Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43

S4 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food

Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29

S4 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Jerky and Bloody Marys

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17

S4 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Pudding and Cheesecake

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11

S4 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Curry and Daiquiris

Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10

S7 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Porridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters

Tim, Justina and Darren kick their taste buds into gear with three jazzed up porridge recipes, drop a few yolk-related puns and sneer at the bougie round's rocky mountain oysters sampler.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Gin and Ravioli

Tim and Darren rev up their palettes with three seriously strong gin cocktails and get their Chef Boyardee on with a three course ravioli meal of beef, lobster and sweet tomato fillings.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
13:19

S7 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Sour Food and Parfait

Tim, Justina and Darren do a palette reset with pieces of umeboshi, blue raspberry sour candy and a shot of apple cider vinegar, then top things off with a trio of sweet and savory parfaits.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
19:55

S7 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Fritters and Durian Fruit

Tim and Darren deliver a "for sure, you’re right on" as they chow down on fritters, three ways, and test their gag reflexes with food prepared with the malodorous tropical fruit, durian.
04/10/2023
Full Ep
15:22

S7 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Tarts and Shark

Tim and Darren sample a selection of tarts for the basic round and try their best to stomach some of the bougie round's fermented, imitation and baked shark dishes.
04/17/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Jam and Roast Beef

Tim and Darren snack on sandwiches and crackers topped off with fruit jams, and load up on three roast beef entrees, including a steak and hot beef sunday dish filled with mashed potatoes.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21

S7 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Dip and Tempura

Tim and Darren dig into some multi-layered dips, including a creamy smoked trout recipe, then move on to an assortment of tempura battered oyster sushi rolls, green tea ice cream and pizza.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49

S7 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Long Island Ice Tea and Steak

Justina helps Tim and Darren quench their thirst with three colorful long island iced teas and soak up the alcohol with some skirt, filet mignon and Flintstones-sized tomahawk steaks.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38

S7 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Potato Salad and Alligator

Timothy and Darren try three different types of potato salad with mixed results before they bite into an assortment of alligator meat.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54

S7 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coconut and Avocado

Timothy and Darren rate three coconut dishes, from savory to sweet, before sampling different forms of avocado.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56

S7 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Seaweed and Flan

Justina Valentine, Timothy and Darren dive into the world of seaweed dishes before sampling three elevated versions of flan.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54

S7 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Cactus and Flower

Timothy and Darren navigate the expansive world of cactus dishes before taking in the beauty of edible flower desserts.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03

S7 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Crescent Rolls and Fondue

Timothy and Darren learn the crucial difference between crescent rolls and croissants before dipping into three types of fancy fondue.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17

S7 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Lemonade and Meatballs

Justina Valentine takes a seat at the table to help Timothy and Darren sample different flavors of lemonade before tackling three hearty meatball dishes.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
15:45

S7 • E15
Basic to Bougie
Tots and Smoked Salmon

Timothy and Darren eat their way through three takes on classic tater tots before rating elevated smoked salmon dishes.
06/26/2023
