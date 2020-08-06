- 11:16
S4 • E1
S4 • E1
Guacamole / Octopus
- 12:54
S4 • E2
S4 • E2
Hot Chocolate / Tongue
- 10:28
S4 • E3
S4 • E3
Waffles / Cannoli
- 12:30
S4 • E4
S4 • E4
Milkshakes / Mushrooms
- 10:59
S4 • E5
S4 • E5
Nachos / Clams
- 11:57
S4 • E6
S4 • E6
Egg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
- 10:43
S4 • E7
S4 • E7
Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
- 11:29
S4 • E8
S4 • E8
Jerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
- 12:17
S4 • E9
S4 • E9
Pudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
- 13:11
S4 • E10
S4 • E10
Curry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
About Basic to Bougie
Highbrow meets lowbrow as Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample three different versions of the same dish and try to rank them from cheapest to most expensive.