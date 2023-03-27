Basic to Bougie
Gin and Ravioli
Season 7 E 2 • 03/27/2023
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
More
Watching
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
20:49
S7 • E8Basic to BougieLong Island Ice Tea and Steak
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
13:19
S7 • E3Basic to BougieSour Food and Parfait
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
19:55
S7 • E4Basic to BougieFritters and Durian Fruit
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/10/2023
Full Ep
15:22
S7 • E5Basic to BougieTarts and Shark
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/17/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E6Basic to BougieJam and Roast Beef
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21
S7 • E7Basic to BougieDip and Tempura
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
15:38
S7 • E9Basic to BougiePotato Salad and Alligator
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54
S7 • E10Basic to BougieCoconut and Avocado
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56
S7 • E11Basic to BougieSeaweed and Flan
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:27
Gear Up for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Cliff-diving, thrill-seeking superspy Ethan Hunt and his loyal team are back for their seventh adventure in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 12.
07/01/2023
Trailer
01:20
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Is Moving to WednesdaysTeen Mom: The Next ChapterS1
The moms are making life-changing moves -- and they're doing it together -- when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with a new season on July 19.
06/30/2023
Trailer
04:52
Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper DilemmasCaught in the Act: UnfaithfulS2
Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023