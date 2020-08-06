Basic to Bougie
Jam and Roast Beef
Season 7 E 6 • 04/24/2023
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
Full Ep
10:28
S4 • E3Basic to BougieWaffles and Cannoli
Justina Valentina joins Darren and Timothy to sample a variety of waffles and cannoli to figure out which ones are the cheapest and which ones are the priciest.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:30
S4 • E4Basic to BougieMilkshakes and Mushrooms
Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:59
S4 • E5Basic to BougieNachos and Clams
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:57
S4 • E6Basic to BougieEgg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43
S4 • E7Basic to BougieChicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29
S4 • E8Basic to BougieJerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17
S4 • E9Basic to BougiePudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11
S4 • E10Basic to BougieCurry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10
S7 • E1Basic to BougiePorridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
03/27/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E6Basic to BougieJam and Roast Beef
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21
S7 • E7Basic to BougieDip and Tempura
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49
S7 • E8Basic to BougieLong Island Ice Tea and Steak
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38
S7 • E9Basic to BougiePotato Salad and Alligator
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54
S7 • E10Basic to BougieCoconut and Avocado
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56
S7 • E11Basic to BougieSeaweed and Flan
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54
S7 • E12Basic to BougieCactus and Flower
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03
S7 • E13Basic to BougieCrescent Rolls and Fondue
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17
S7 • E14Basic to BougieLemonade and Meatballs
06/19/2023
Full Ep
15:45
S7 • E15Basic to BougieTots and Smoked Salmon
06/26/2023
