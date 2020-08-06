Basic to Bougie

Coconut and Avocado

Season 7 E 10 • 05/22/2023

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.

More

Watching

Full Ep
10:43

S4 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food

Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29

S4 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Jerky and Bloody Marys

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17

S4 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Pudding and Cheesecake

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11

S4 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Curry and Daiquiris

Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10

S7 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Porridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Gin and Ravioli

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Jam and Roast Beef

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21

S7 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Dip and Tempura

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49

S7 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Long Island Ice Tea and Steak

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38

S7 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Potato Salad and Alligator

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54

S7 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coconut and Avocado

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56

S7 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Seaweed and Flan

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54

S7 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Cactus and Flower

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03

S7 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Crescent Rolls and Fondue

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17

S7 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Lemonade and Meatballs

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
15:45

S7 • E15
Basic to Bougie
Tots and Smoked Salmon

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/26/2023
Full Ep
21:46

S7 • E16
Basic to Bougie
Hard Seltzer and Tahini

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
07/03/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Paradise Isn't Perfect on The Love Experiment

Three besties enter a dating dreamland of bachelors ready to commit, but the fantasy has flaws on The Love Experiment, a new reality dating game premiering Tuesday, August 15 at 10/9c.
07/21/2023
Trailer
01:44

These Lionesses Are on the Hunt

A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, streaming Sunday on Paramount+.
07/17/2023
Trailer
01:30

The Challenge: USA Is Back

The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars on Thursday, August 10, premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
07/14/2023
Trailer
02:27

It's Time to Accept Your Mission

IMF Agent Ethan Hunt and associates Luther, Benji and Ilsa are back to save the world from a deadly AI threat in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters now.
07/11/2023
Trailer
01:15

Gym, Tan, Sam's Back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6

Everyone's shook when Sammi Sweetheart returns -- until another familiar face shows up to shock the fam on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering August 3.
07/10/2023