Basic to Bougie
Potato Salad and Alligator
Season 7 E 9 • 05/15/2023
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
S4 • E6Basic to BougieEgg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43
S4 • E7Basic to BougieChicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29
S4 • E8Basic to BougieJerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17
S4 • E9Basic to BougiePudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11
S4 • E10Basic to BougieCurry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10
S7 • E1Basic to BougiePorridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E6Basic to BougieJam and Roast Beef
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21
S7 • E7Basic to BougieDip and Tempura
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49
S7 • E8Basic to BougieLong Island Ice Tea and Steak
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38
S7 • E9Basic to BougiePotato Salad and Alligator
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54
S7 • E10Basic to BougieCoconut and Avocado
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56
S7 • E11Basic to BougieSeaweed and Flan
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54
S7 • E12Basic to BougieCactus and Flower
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03
S7 • E13Basic to BougieCrescent Rolls and Fondue
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17
S7 • E14Basic to BougieLemonade and Meatballs
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
15:45
S7 • E15Basic to BougieTots and Smoked Salmon
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/26/2023
