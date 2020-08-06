Basic to Bougie

Porridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters

Season 7 E 1 • 03/20/2023

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.

More

Watching

Full Ep
11:16

S4 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Guacamole and Octopus

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:54

S4 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Hot Chocolate and Tongue

Timothy and Darren test different styles of hot chocolate and preparations of tongue to figure out which ones are bargains and which ones break the bank.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:28

S4 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Waffles and Cannoli

Justina Valentina joins Darren and Timothy to sample a variety of waffles and cannoli to figure out which ones are the cheapest and which ones are the priciest.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:30

S4 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Milkshakes and Mushrooms

Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:59

S4 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Nachos and Clams

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:57

S4 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Egg Salad and Pastrami

Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43

S4 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food

Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29

S4 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Jerky and Bloody Marys

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17

S4 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Pudding and Cheesecake

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11

S4 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Curry and Daiquiris

Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
16:10

S7 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Porridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Gin and Ravioli

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
17:43

S7 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Jam and Roast Beef

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
04/24/2023
Full Ep
15:21

S7 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Dip and Tempura

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/01/2023
Full Ep
20:49

S7 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Long Island Ice Tea and Steak

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
15:38

S7 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Potato Salad and Alligator

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
18:54

S7 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coconut and Avocado

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
15:56

S7 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Seaweed and Flan

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
05/29/2023
Full Ep
19:54

S7 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Cactus and Flower

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/05/2023
Full Ep
15:03

S7 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Crescent Rolls and Fondue

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
18:17

S7 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Lemonade and Meatballs

The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/19/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:44

These Lionesses Are on the Hunt

A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, streaming Sunday on Paramount+.
07/17/2023
Trailer
01:30

The Challenge: USA Is Back

The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars on Thursday, August 10, premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
07/14/2023
Trailer
02:27

It's Time to Accept Your Mission

IMF Agent Ethan Hunt and associates Luther, Benji and Ilsa are back to save the world from a deadly AI threat in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters now.
07/11/2023
Trailer
01:15

Gym, Tan, Sam's Back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6

Everyone's shook when Sammi Sweetheart returns -- until another familiar face shows up to shock the fam on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering August 3.
07/10/2023
Trailer
04:52

Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11
Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11

Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023