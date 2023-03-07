Basic to Bougie

Darren Brand and Tim Chantarangsu feast on three takes on the same dish and then try to guess their prices.
Watch Latest Episode

About Basic to Bougie Season 7

It's the ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer -- and try to guess their price.