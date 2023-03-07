Basic to Bougie
Darren Brand and Tim Chantarangsu feast on three takes on the same dish and then try to guess their prices.
- Latest Episode21:46
S7 • E16
S7 • E16
Hard Seltzer and Tahini
07/03/2023
- 15:45
S7 • E15
S7 • E15
Tots and Smoked Salmon
06/26/2023
- 18:17
S7 • E14
S7 • E14
Lemonade and Meatballs
06/19/2023
- 15:03
S7 • E13
S7 • E13
Crescent Rolls and Fondue
06/12/2023
- 19:54
S7 • E12
S7 • E12
Cactus and Flower
06/05/2023
- 15:56
S7 • E11
S7 • E11
Seaweed and Flan
05/29/2023
- 18:54
S7 • E10
S7 • E10
Coconut and Avocado
05/22/2023
- 15:38
S7 • E9
S7 • E9
Potato Salad and Alligator
05/15/2023
- 20:49
S7 • E8
S7 • E8
Long Island Ice Tea and Steak
05/08/2023
- 15:21
S7 • E7
S7 • E7
Dip and Tempura
05/01/2023
About Basic to Bougie Season 7
