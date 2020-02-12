Basic to Bougie
Sticky Buns & Sea Urchin
Season 6 E 9 • 04/18/2022
Darren and Tim sample three styles of sticky buns and sea urchin to determine which versions are most affordable and which break the bank.
More
Watching
Full Ep
08:44
S5 • E7Basic to BougieBrownies
A brownie so good it sends Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand into a sugar rush!
12/02/2020
Full Ep
12:16
S5 • E8Basic to BougieMartinis ft. Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine is back and martinis are on the menu!
12/09/2020
Full Ep
14:05
S6 • E1Basic to BougieBreakfast Sandwiches and Ceviche
Tim, Justina and Darren take on the most important meal of the day and nosh on an array of breakfast sandwiches before Darren hypes himself up to overcome his fear of ceviche.
02/21/2022
Full Ep
11:04
S6 • E2Basic to BougieHam and Gummies
Tim and Darren give their honest reviews of international ham recipes including banh mis and croquettes before chowing down on gigantic gummies.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
12:22
S6 • E3Basic to BougieTea Sandwiches and Healthy Drinks
Tim and Darren bite into three different sandwiches -- including a vegan and Japanese fruit sandwich -- before sipping on bougie smoothies.
03/07/2022
Full Ep
13:32
S6 • E4Basic to BougieHand Pies and Crawfish
Tim, Darren and Justina ditch the silverware and dive into single-serve hand pies before sampling Cajun crawfish delicacies.
03/14/2022
Full Ep
15:21
S6 • E5Basic to BougieBanana Splits and Soup
Tim, Darren and Justina scream for ice cream with three spins on banana split sundaes before slurping down global soup selections -- including pig feet soup and turtle soup.
03/21/2022
Full Ep
15:05
S6 • E6Basic to BougieQuiche and Caramel
Tim and Darren's menu of the day includes cheesy quiches and caramel concoctions, from buffalo caramel popcorn to seven-layer caramel cake.
03/28/2022
Full Ep
17:14
S6 • E7Basic to BougieGelatin and Sangria
Tim, Darren and Justina get grossed out by gelatin and tipsy with sangria sorbet, boxed sangria and fruity non-alcoholic sangria.
04/04/2022
Full Ep
14:19
S6 • E8Basic to BougieSausage and Boozy Popsicles
Tim and Darren's first course features sausage in three different forms, and they chomp down on bougie boozy popsicles for dessert.
04/11/2022
Full Ep
14:22
S6 • E9Basic to BougieSticky Buns & Sea Urchin
Darren and Tim sample three styles of sticky buns and sea urchin to determine which versions are most affordable and which break the bank.
04/18/2022
Full Ep
15:49
S6 • E10Basic to BougieCauliflower & Lasagna
Justina Valentine joins Darren and Tim to taste cauliflower prepared three different ways, followed by lasagna, ranking the food from cheapest to priciest.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
14:15
S6 • E11Basic to BougieFrench Toast & Paella
Tim and Darren explore varieties of French toast and take their taste buds on a trip to Spain with three plates of paella, a traditional rice-based dish.
05/02/2022
Full Ep
15:41
S6 • E12Basic to BougieConch & Hybrid Desserts
Darren and Tim chow down on conch, then sample some sweet experiments with hybrid desserts, to find out if the tastes match the prices.
05/09/2022
Full Ep
13:59
S6 • E13Basic to BougiePlantains & Bread
Justina Valentine sits down with Tim and Darren to find out how plantains and bread can be turned into a variety of meals ranging from simple to extravagant.
05/16/2022
Full Ep
16:59
S6 • E14Basic to BougieCasseroles & Fake Meat
Justina Valentine dines with Darren and Tim to eat three types of casserole and fake meat to determine which dishes are bargains and which are premium.
05/23/2022
Full Ep
14:14
S6 • E15Basic to BougiePumpkin & Crepes
Tim and Darren bring in Justina Valentine to help them taste three levels of pumpkin, followed by crepes, to rank them from least to most expensive.
05/30/2022
Full Ep
17:59
S6 • E16Basic to BougieFood on a Stick & Mojitos
Darren and Tim explore the world of food on a stick, then wash it all down with three types of mojitos, guessing the price points of each dish.
06/06/2022
Full Ep
16:10
S7 • E1Basic to BougiePorridge and Rocky Mountain Oysters
Tim, Justina Valentine and Darren activate their taste buds with three jazzed up porridge recipes, drop a few egg-related puns and react to a sampler of Rocky Mountain oysters.
03/20/2023
Full Ep
17:43
S7 • E2Basic to BougieGin and Ravioli
Tim and Darren rev up their palates with three seriously strong gin cocktails and channel their inner chef with a three-course meal of beef, lobster and sweet tomato ravioli.
03/27/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Is Coming SoonRuPaul's Drag Race
Join the ru-volution on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, coming soon to MTV.
11/17/2023
Trailer
00:30
MTV Cribs Returns with All-New EpisodesMTV CribsS19
Pull up on some of your fave celebs -- including Taye Diggs, Vinny Guadagnino and Margaret Cho -- on all-new episodes of MTV Cribs, returning Wednesday, November 15 at 9:30/8:30c.
11/03/2023
Trailer
01:39
Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory
With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023