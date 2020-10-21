Basic to Bougie

Tea Sandwiches and Healthy Drinks

Season 6 E 3 • 03/07/2022

Tim and Darren bite into three different sandwiches -- including a vegan and Japanese fruit sandwich -- before sipping on bougie smoothies.

12:00

S5 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Baby Food

Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand (with no drawers on) as they take on the mysterious world of baby food!
10/21/2020
Full Ep
12:05

S5 • E2
Basic to Bougie
PB & J

Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand get comfortable working from home by having a little childhood favorite: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches!
10/28/2020
Full Ep
10:57

S5 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Apocalyptic Food ft. Justina Valentine

Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu, Darren "Big Baby" Brand, and Justina Valentine tackle on 3 different foods to help them survive the apocalypse.
11/04/2020
Full Ep
09:03

S5 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Crispy Rice Treats

Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are graced with a variety of crispy rice treats.
11/11/2020
Full Ep
08:49

S5 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Canned Fish

Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand take a deep dive into 3 different kinds of canned fish.
11/18/2020
Full Ep
08:38

S5 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Nuts

Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are trying all kinds of nuts, and can you believe one of these is $40?!
11/25/2020
Full Ep
08:44

S5 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Brownies

A brownie so good it sends Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand into a sugar rush!
12/02/2020
Full Ep
12:16

S5 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Martinis ft. Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine is back and martinis are on the menu!
12/09/2020
Full Ep
14:05

S6 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Breakfast Sandwiches and Ceviche

Tim, Justina and Darren take on the most important meal of the day and nosh on an array of breakfast sandwiches before Darren hypes himself up to overcome his fear of ceviche.
02/21/2022
Full Ep
11:04

S6 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Ham and Gummies

Tim and Darren give their honest reviews of international ham recipes including banh mis and croquettes before chowing down on gigantic gummies.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
12:22

Full Ep
13:32

S6 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Hand Pies and Crawfish

Tim, Darren and Justina ditch the silverware and dive into single-serve hand pies before sampling Cajun crawfish delicacies.
03/14/2022
Full Ep
15:21

S6 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Banana Splits and Soup

Tim, Darren and Justina scream for ice cream with three spins on banana split sundaes before slurping down global soup selections -- including pig feet soup and turtle soup.
03/21/2022
Full Ep
15:05

S6 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Quiche and Caramel

Tim and Darren's menu of the day includes cheesy quiches and caramel concoctions, from buffalo caramel popcorn to seven-layer caramel cake.
03/28/2022
Full Ep
17:14

S6 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Gelatin and Sangria

Tim, Darren and Justina get grossed out by gelatin and tipsy with sangria sorbet, boxed sangria and fruity non-alcoholic sangria.
04/04/2022
Full Ep
14:19

S6 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Sausage and Boozy Popsicles

Tim and Darren's first course features sausage in three different forms, and they chomp down on bougie boozy popsicles for dessert.
04/11/2022
Full Ep
14:22

S6 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Sticky Buns & Sea Urchin

Darren and Tim sample three styles of sticky buns and sea urchin to determine which versions are most affordable and which break the bank.
04/18/2022
Full Ep
15:49

S6 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Cauliflower & Lasagna

Justina Valentine joins Darren and Tim to taste cauliflower prepared three different ways, followed by lasagna, ranking the food from cheapest to priciest.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
14:15

S6 • E11
Basic to Bougie
French Toast & Paella

Tim and Darren explore varieties of French toast and take their taste buds on a trip to Spain with three plates of paella, a traditional rice-based dish.
05/02/2022
Full Ep
15:41

S6 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Conch & Hybrid Desserts

Darren and Tim chow down on conch, then sample some sweet experiments with hybrid desserts, to find out if the tastes match the prices.
05/09/2022
Full Ep
13:59

S6 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Plantains & Bread

Justina Valentine sits down with Tim and Darren to find out how plantains and bread can be turned into a variety of meals ranging from simple to extravagant.
05/16/2022
