Decoded
- 02:40
S2 • E1
Every Racist Thing Donald Trump Has Said (Almost)Donald Trump Said ALL OF THESE THINGS!!!09/30/2015
- 04:52
S2 • E2
6 Phrases With Surprisingly Racist OriginsEver wonder where phrases like, "no can do" and "the peanut gallery" come from? Well, these everyday phrases have some VERY racist beginnings! Join Franchesca on this week's episode of Decoded, as she gives a brief history lesson in common phrases that most people don't think twice about. Do you know of any phrases with racist origins?10/07/2015
- 02:46
S2 • E3
Can You Name 7 Superheroes of Color?Decoded went to COMIC CON! This week, talks race and representation in the world of all things geeky. Why aren't there more superheroes of color? Is there a double standard to accepting, and supporting, stories featuring people of color? Watch this episode of Decoded to find out what New York's Comic Con had to say!10/14/2015
- 03:01
S2 • E4
12 Racist Halloween Costumes FOR KIDS!What are the scariest Halloween costumes for kids? Racially insensitive costumes based off tired stereotypes and blatant racial profiling from around the globe. Watch our team of comedians laugh these Mexican, Middle Eastern, Asian, Romani, and African American costumes out of the room.10/21/2015
- 04:13
S2 • E5
5 Reasons Student Loans are Bulls**tStudent Loans! Whether you hate them or hate them, you're probably going to have to deal with them in one way or another. Why? Because over 40 Million young(ish) Americans owe over 1.2 Trillion dollars in student loan debt and millions of others have this spectre of debt loom over crucial life decisions. And while there are no easy answers about what to do about it, there are a lot of good questions like: Why has tuition across the United States skyrocketed over the past 30 years? What are your student loans really paying for? Is there anything you can do? And perhaps most importantly, is this all just a bunch of Bullshit? With special guest Ben O'Keefe.10/28/2015
- 05:05
S2 • E7
7 Myths about Cultural Appropriation DEBUNKED!Where is the line between cultural exchange, appreciation, and appropriation? In this episode of Decoded, Francesca attempts to lay out what exactly cultural appropriation is, and dispel some of the myths surrounding this touchy subject. Understanding and participating in a culture that is different from your own can be a great experience. Just make sure you don’t cross the line into offensive territory by checking out this video first!10/28/2015
- 02:29
S2 • E6
White People Whitesplain WhitesplainingEver try to politely tell someone that you don't need to them to explain YOUR experience for them? Ever wonder why someone needs interrupt you to explain how the world works for YOU? Then you may have been Whitesplained! Yup. It happens, even to Franchesca on this week's episode of Decoded.11/04/2015
- 03:03
S2 • E8
Everything You Know About Thanksgiving is WRONGThanksgiving is a great holiday, but the whole story we're taught in school about Pilgrims and Native Americans is basically, just WRONG. Everything from the Native Americans and Pilgrims being best friends, to the outfits the Pilgrims actually wore, down to even the eating Turkey is based on loose half-truths and propaganda. So join Franchesca as she serves up some Thruthsgiving!11/18/2015
- 05:09
S2 • E9
Why Do You Think Stereotypes Are True?Most people realize that it is wrong to stereotype. But some of these generalizations are so ingrained in our minds through social conditioning that it can be difficult to avoid. You might even start to think they are true! Follow along with Francesca as she breaks down the causes and consequences of stereotyping in this week’s episode of Decoded.12/02/2015
- 02:17
S2 • E10
Where Are You REALLY From???“Where are you from?” can be an innocent question to learn more about a person’s childhood. But when you start to ignore the individual and are just looking to label them, it can quickly become an offensive subject. On this week’s Decoded, Francesca goes out for coffee to discuss where she’s REALLY from.12/09/2015