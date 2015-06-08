Seven Myths About Cultural Appropriation Debunked
Season 2 E 7 • 11/11/2015
Franchesca attempts to lay out exactly what defines cultural appropriation and dispel some of the myths about the subject.
Decoded
S1 • E11
Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?
Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
02:54
Decoded
S1 • E10
Five Things You Should Know About Racism
Franchesca gets down to the nitty-gritty about racism and its constructs, and encourages folks to learn from experts in the field how racism functions in society.
08/12/2015
Full Ep
02:51
Decoded
S1 • E13
Greatest Moments in Not Racist History
Franchesca thanks you for shutting down racism by revisiting some great moments in not-racist hostory.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
04:05
Decoded
S1 • E12
Should All Native American Mascots Be Banned?
Franchesca checks in with Native American hip-hop artist Nataanii Means about sports teams appropriating indigenous culture for their mascots.
08/26/2015
Full Ep
02:40
Decoded
S2 • E1
Every Racist Thing Donald Trump Has Said (Almost)
Franchesca revisits some of Donald Trump's most incendiary and racist commentary from his speeches.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
04:52
Decoded
S2 • E2
Six Phrases with Surprisingly Racist Origins
Franchesca reveals the racist origins of everyday phrases along with other problematic words still in use.
10/07/2015
Full Ep
02:46
Decoded
S2 • E3
Can You Name Seven Superheroes of Color?
Franchesca heads to New York City for Comic-Con to interview attendees about representation and ask them why there aren't more BIPOC superheroes.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
03:01
Decoded
S2 • E4
12 Racist Halloween Costumes for Kids
Franchesca and her team of comedians examine a host of racially insensitive costumes based on stereotypes and racial profiling from around the globe.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
04:13
Decoded
S2 • E5
Five Reasons Student Loans are Bulls**t
Franchesca teams up with special guest Ben O'Keefe to shed some light on student debt and what to do about it.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
02:29
Decoded
S2 • E6
White People Whitesplain Whitesplaining
Franchesca is bombarded by whitesplainers.
11/04/2015
Full Ep
05:05
Decoded
Full Ep
03:03
Decoded
S2 • E8
Everything You Know About Thanksgiving Is Wrong
Franchesca works through the truths of Thanksgiving, from common myths about Native Americans and Pilgrims to the likely menu items served in 1621.
11/18/2015
Full Ep
05:09
Decoded
S2 • E9
Why Do You Think Stereotypes Are True?
Francesca introduces social conditioning as a factor in biased thinking and breaks down the causes and consequences of stereotyping.
12/02/2015
Full Ep
02:17
Decoded
S2 • E10
Where Are You Really From?
Franchesca is offended during a coffee date when she is asked where she's from.
12/09/2015
Full Ep
05:56
Decoded
S2 • E11
What Did Jesus Really Look Like?
Franchesca looks at the reasons behind the whitewashing of modern-day Jesus and shows what he may have actually looked like.
12/16/2015
Full Ep
02:49
Decoded
S2 • E12
Social Justice Warrior Training Video Leaked
Franchesca trains her social justice warriors to be ready for combat on the front lines in the fight against ignorance and structural racism.
01/06/2016
Full Ep
04:10
Decoded
S2 • E13
Why Does Privilege Make People So Angry?
Franchesca explains why bringing attention to someone's privilege shouldn't be read as a personal attack and why discussing privilege isn't placing blame, but is raising awareness.
01/13/2016
Full Ep
02:18
Decoded
S2 • E14
You Can't Sound White
Franchesca defines the three-word statement "you sound white" as a back-handed compliment.
01/20/2016
Full Ep
04:36
Decoded
S2 • E15
Is PC Culture Anti-Free Speech?
Franchesca argues PC culture speaks out against discrimination and has nothing to do with stripping others of their own voices or opinions.
01/27/2016
Full Ep
03:15
Decoded
S2 • E16
A World Without Black History
Franchesca champions Black History Month as a time to spread awareness of a vibrant cultural past.
02/03/2016
