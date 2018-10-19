Decoded
- 07:14
S7 • E1
4 Reasons School Dress Codes Are SexistFor school-age girls, dress codes are all too often used to shame, punish and sexualize their bodies, all while bolstering harmful gender stereotypes.10/19/2018
- 06:12
S7 • E2
Why Are There So Few Asians In Hollywood?Despite box-office hits like "Crazy Rich Asians," Hollywood has a history of white-washing stories about Asian people by hiring white actors for the roles.10/26/2018
- 06:01
S7 • E3
5 Phrases Disabled People Are Tired OfFor people with physical disabilities, annoying, overly intrusive and condescending questions about their bodies can be an almost everyday occurrence.11/02/2018
- 06:30
S7 • E4
Why Don't Straight Men Hold Hands?While many straight cis men may be afraid to show one another affection, human contact is a natural part of life and fears of "appearing gay" only reinforce toxic masculinity.11/09/2018
- 07:11
S7 • E5
Where Does the "Fiery Latinx" Stereotype Come From?Latinx people in America are often labeled passionate, emotional and fiery, but the trope is rooted in objectification and the misunderstanding of other people's cultures.11/16/2018
- 05:30
S7 • E6
Can You Sound Gay?While many people believe certain ways of talking "sound gay," the traits associated with gay men's voices have no biological connection to sexuality.11/30/2018
- 06:17
S7 • E7
The Virginity Double StandardWhen it comes to sex, men and women face harmful double standards regarding their virginity, partner history and sex drive.12/07/2018
- 05:22
S7 • E8
5 Asexuality Myths DebunkedAlthough millions of people do not experience sexual attraction, asexuality is a frequently misunderstood orientation that includes a range of romantic and gender identities.12/13/2018
- 04:43
S7 • E9
3 Reasons Being Called Exotic Is Not a ComplimentDescribing women of color as "exotic" might be intended as a compliment, but the ugly truth is it's another way to reinforce white standards of beauty.12/21/2018
- 05:57
S7 • E10
Are Drag Queens Trans?While some drag queens and kings may identify as transgender, the performance of drag doesn't coincide with transgenderism any more than it does in the general population.01/11/2019