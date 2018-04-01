Decoded
S6 • E1
Why Do People Say "Ax" Instead of "Ask?"Franchesca explores why pronouncing the word ask as "ax" is pejoratively associated with Black and working-class people.01/04/2018
S6 • E2
Do All Muslim Women Wear a Hijab? featuring Fareeha KhanFranchesca tasks Fareeha Khan with explaining the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab.01/11/2018
S6 • E3
Will Multiracial Kids End Racism?Franchesca explains why ending racism is going to be more complicated than welcoming a new generation of multiracial babies.01/18/2018
S6 • E4
Are Your Choices Instinct or Influence?Raymond Braun helps Franchesca understand how cigarette companies have found ways to influence low-income communities to smoke.01/24/2018
S6 • E5
Four Black Hair Myths DebunkedFranchesca presents a FAQ about Black hair, introduces common Black hairstyles and reveals misconceptions people of other races have about Black hair.02/01/2018
S6 • E6
Racism in Gay Dating? featuring Dylan MarronDylan Marron shows how "preferences" are often used to mask discrimination in the world of gay dating apps and LGBTQ relationships.02/08/2018
S6 • E7
How Hollywood Misrepresents the Working Class ft. Gabe G.Gabe Gonzalez talks about the importance of accurately depicting middle- and working-class people in the media.02/15/2018
S6 • E8
Colorism in the Latinx Community featuring Lee ChinFranchesca enlists Lee Chin to break down colorism, a form of discrimination based on skin color in Latin America and the Latinx community in the U.S.02/22/2018
S6 • E9
Are Mexicans Taking Our Jobs? featuring Maritza MontanezMaritza Montanez shares what kinds of work undocumented immigrants do in the U.S. and debunks the racist notion Mexicans steal existing jobs from Americans.03/01/2018
S6 • E10
Are All Asians Rich? featuring Lily DuLily Du topples the myth of the model minority.03/08/2018