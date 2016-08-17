Decoded
- 05:00
S4 • E1
5 Excuses for Slavery That Need to STOPAfter Michelle Obama brought up that the white house was built by slaves in her DNC speech, Bill O’Reilly was all too quick to tell her why slavery wasn’t so bad. Why are people giving excuses for slavery in 2016? What even ARE the excuses? And why do we need to stop using them? Franchesca Ramsey breaks down some of the most common excuses to defend slavery and explains what’s really going on here.08/17/2016
- 05:52
S4 • E2
Are Hispanics White?Are Hispanic and Latino racial categories? Well, according the US Census they're not. And with good reason! Just like the US, Latin America has an incredibly complex racial history and Latinx in America represent this highly varied background. Of course this reality makes talking about race, ethnicity and whiteness in America even more confusing! So we enlisted the help of Kat Lazo to break it all down.08/24/2016
- 03:39
S4 • E3
5 Ethnic Stereotypes That Used to Be the OppositeIf we’ve learned anything from our time together, hopefully it’s that stereotypes don’t mean ANYTHING! Need more proof? Let’s take a time traveling journey back when various ethnic groups - like the Irish and Germans - were stereotyped in ways we never would think of today. Comedians react to some of the weirder quotes and oddly specific ideas historical racists came up with. Hopefully, the stereotypes that are alive and well today will soon seem as ridiculous as the ones of the past.08/31/2016
- 04:59
S4 • E4
Are Cracker, White Trash & Redneck Racist?We’ve all heard the terms “Cracker,” “White Trash” and “Redneck” in reference to poor white people living in America. But not many people know where the words originated. These terms stretch back into early America and were developed largely as a way for rich white people to insult poor white people. So while they might not be expressly racist, they’re definitely classicists. Which is still pretty bad.09/07/2016
- 02:22
S4 • E5
A Retirement Home for Trump SupportersHave you ever longed to return to time when America was Great? A time when structural racism was rampant, when America suppressed gay rights, and misogyny was the norm? Well know you can at Simpler Times Retirement Home, the perfect place for “Real Americans” to find that peace of mind.09/21/2016
- 05:59
S4 • E6
How Voter ID Laws Explain Structural RacismVoter ID Laws may seem like a good idea, but they’re actually pretty terrible! On the surface, these laws appear to be a reasonable way to stop people from pretending to be someone else when they vote. But the reality is that this kind of voter fraud almost never happens!!! Instead Voter ID Laws primarily prevent the poor, the elderly, and people of color from voting. They way they’ve disenfranchised people of color is part of a very long history of voter suppression and is a classic example of structural racism. On this episode of Decoded, we show just how this systematic oppression works!10/05/2016
- 03:52
S4 • E7
Just Try Saying My Name Right!There’s nothing more personal than your own name. And when someone mispronounces your it doesn’t feel right. But when your name is mispronounced almost every day, it gets really frustrating that many people don’t seem to have the common decency to make sure they’re saying your own name correctly. So on this episode of Decoded we talked to some people who have first hand experience with the everyday battle of getting people to just say your actual name!10/12/2016
- 06:17
S4 • E8
4 Misconceptions about Anti-Semitism and the HolocaustWhile many may believe that anti-semitism (which is the hatred of and discrimination against Jewish people) is over thanks to "America’s role in ending the Holocaust" that’s simply not true. And a big part of the reason is the way we talk about the Holocaust in this country. We here at Decoded even made this mistake in our episode about slavery. So with the help of journalist Dana Schwartz, we decided to tackle some of the misconceptions about anti-semitism, anti-romani-ism, and the Holocaust.10/19/2016
- 05:50
S4 • E9
Is 'Racist' the N-Word For White People?Are White People trying to reclaim the word “RACIST?” While there are many derogatory words for white people, none of them seem to have the same impact as any of racial slurs for people of color. The only word you can call a white person really mad is “racist.” So see what happens when white people try to claim this as their own word that people of color are no longer allowed to say!10/26/2016
- 05:15
S4 • E10
Why Does MTV Decoded Hate White People?!?Does talking about Racism mean you hate White People? No. But a lot of people do feel that way and in this episode we uncover the roots of how that idea emerges. At the core is the concept of White Fragility, which is the idea that even the minimum amount of racial stress produces outbursts of argumentation, defensiveness, and anger.11/02/2016