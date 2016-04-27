Decoded
- 04:12
S3 • E1
The Surprisingly Racist History of "Caucasian"Why do we call White People Caucasian? It's an interesting question considering that outside America, Caucasian simply refers to the people from the region around Caucasus Mountains. Not only that, but there's actually a pretty messed up history to what seems like a pretty innocuous word. What is that history? Watch this week's episode of Decoded to find out!!!04/27/2016
- 03:41
S3 • E2
If Facebook Arguments Were a Cage MatchThe Facebook comment section can get pretty brutal, especially when someone drops a political bomb into your news feed. Here’s what might happen if Facebook commenters settled their differences cage match style.05/04/2016
- 05:16
S3 • E3
3 Black Female Stereotypes that Need to DieEver notice how black women in media tend to looped into a few basic stereotypes? Like get portrayed as the sassy friend who has an instant comeback for everything, or the over-sexualized woman who wants it all the time, or the helpful black maid. Well these stereotypes don't come from nowhere. And on this episode of Decoded where they come from and explain why they need to be buried good and deep.05/11/2016
- 03:53
S3 • E4
The Problem with White Beauty StandardsWhether it's not being able to find a particular type makeup because they simply don't make your shade, looking out at a sea of white faces at a magazine rack, or getting into an argument about "Good Hair", white beauty standards are all around us. What's crazy is that if you fit the ideal you may not even notice how they affect people of color every day. Don't believe us? Watch the episode to find out.05/18/2016
- 05:53
S3 • E5
The Weird History of Asian Sex StereotypesIf you take a look at popular culture there's a pretty strange divide between Asian women and Asian men. Asian women are adored and fetishized by men of many ethnicities, while Asian men are rarely seen as sex symbols of any kind. Why? Well these stereotypes don't come from nowhere, they actually evolved from a long and twisted history of war, trade, and persecution of American citizend. Watch the episode to learn more.05/25/2016
- 02:44
S3 • E6
Unpaid Internships: A Horror Movie TrailerUnpaid internships are a scary proposition. They ask you to work for free under the promise of making "connections" and gaining "valuable" experience, with no guarantees that you'll do much more than get coffee or do menial work. So what would it be like if there was a horror movie made about unpaid internships? Probably something like this week's episode of Decoded.06/01/2016
- 05:29
S3 • E7
Why Color Blindness Will NOT End RacismIf you listen to people talk about race you'll eventually hear someone say "I don't see race" or even "Race doesn't actually exist biologically, so we should just ignore it" as way to stop racism. And while this "Color Blind" or "Race Blind" ideology might seem like a good attitude to adopt, it's not going do anything to stop racism and may do more harm than good. Why? Watch the episode to find out.06/08/2016
- 03:34
S3 • E8
Social Justice Rap Battle! ft. The Key of AwesomeWhat would happen if underground rap battles were a little more woke? Well if people got hype for challenging each other to be better people, it'd probably be a better world.06/22/2016
- 04:21
S3 • E9
Why Racism Isn't Just a Southern ProblemWhile the stereotypical racist in the US might be a southern good ole boy, the reality is that "progressive" Northern and Western states have had a pretty long and terrible history with racism as well. Whether it's a the history of sundown towns that threatened violence against people of color if they were found there after dark, the incredibly racist founding of Oregon, or the long history of redlining to prevent home ownership, it seems like racism certainly wasn't and isn't just a southern phenomenon.06/29/2016
- 03:52
S3 • E10
Can You Guess Who's Muslim? ft. Karim MetwalyDo Muslims all look a certain way? Well, Hollywood and the news might have you believe that they have a particular look despite the fact that there are over 1.6 BIllion muslims in the world living on every single continent (minus Antarctica). But we at Decoded know better and with the help of Karim Metwaly will got to the streets of NYC to uncover people's preconceptions about Muslims, through a fun game about who is and who isn’t Muslim?07/06/2016