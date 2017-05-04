Decoded
- 02:21
S5 • E1
Do These Celebs Look Alike?We all know, that some celebs look eerily alike. But some people regularly confuse celebs of color who don’t look the same at all. And it’s not just the celebs! Lots of people say dumb things like “All Asians Look the Same” or “All Black People Look the Same.” And this is because of scientifically documented effect called Own-Race Bias. What is it? Watch the episode to find out!!!04/05/2017
- 04:55
S5 • E2
Why Legal Immigration to the US is Almost ImpossibleWith all the talk of immigration there’s one question that seems to persist: why can’t immigrants just come here US legally? And the answer is simple, it’s incredibly complicated. Unlike the years of, it can take several years and thousands of dollars to work through a byzantine legal process with no guarantees that you’ll get a green card. So what does it take to become a legal US Citizen? Watch the episode to find out.04/12/2017
- 02:03
S5 • E3
Can Legalizing Weed Fight Racism?The war on weed has been a disaster for everyone, but it’s been especially harmful for people of color. Why? Because even though white people and black people smoke weed at about the same rates, black people are about 4x more likely to be arrested for marijuana related crimes. So can the movement to legalize weed in places like Colorado and California help fight these racist police practices? Watch the episode to find out.04/20/2017
- 03:51
S5 • E4
The Strange & Gross Origin of "Cuck"If you’ve been on Twitter or near a comment section lately, you may have noticed the insult “CUCK” being thrown around. A LOT. If you’re wondering what it means and where it comes from, the word's origins are a strange mix of misogyny and racism that spans a bizarre history from Shakespeare to early 2000’s Pick Up Artists. Watch the episode to find out!04/26/2017
- 03:40
S5 • E5
3 Cinco De Mayo Misconceptions DebunkedIt’s almost Cinco De Mayo! Which means it’s time to celebrate. . . . well most people don’t exactly know. And while lots Americans celebrate “Mexican Heritage” by drinking lots of margaritas, Mexican beer and maybe eating some tacos, there’s a lot more to the holiday than that. So on this week’s episode of Decoded, we debunk three common misconceptions about Cinco De Mayo!05/03/2017
- 04:38
S5 • E6
5 Poverty Myths Debunked ft. The Liberal RedneckThese days everyone seems to have an opinion on what America’s poor people need to do to with themselves. Unfortunately most of these opinions aren’t based on any kind of facts. So in this week’s episode of Decoded, we bust five common poverty myths with the help of Trae Crowder aka The Liberal Redneck.05/10/2017
- 05:56
S5 • E7
How To Be Queer AF at Prom ft. Dylan MarronIt’s Prom season and that means one thing, LGBTQ folks fighting for their right to party! And in this episode of Decoded we show you that your right to be queer AF at prom is protected by no less than the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution. So put on your fancy clothes and get ready to social justice dance the night away.05/17/2017
- 04:59
S5 • E8
5 Mental Health Stigmas That Need to Go!There are over 40,000,000 Americans that suffer from mental health issues. That’s almost 1 in 5 people! So why does getting the help you need from a mental health professional feel any different than going to a doctor? Well, that’s because there are a lot of stigmas and myths surrounding mental health. And in this week’s episode of Decoded, we talk about a few of them that we just don’t need to hear anymore.05/24/2017
- 01:45
S5 • E9
Would You Date a Short Guy?While it may seem like no big deal, being a short man in our society has some serious downsides. From relationship discrimination to making less money, short men face a range of real issues due to our society’s obsession with big tall dudes. Watch the episode to find out more.06/07/2017
- 05:00
S5 • E10
5 Transgender Tropes that Need to STOP ft. Patti HarrisonWith the rise of shows like Transparent, Orange is the New Black and personalities like Janet Mock, it’s a great time for transgender visibility in media. But there’s still a lot ways that’s not so great. In fact there are a couple of Hollywood tropes and stereotype that a alarmingly common. What are they? Watch the episode to find out.06/14/2017