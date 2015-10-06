Decoded
- 02:15
S1 • E2
iC50: The Perfect Phone For The Whole (Black) FamilyIntroducing the IC50: a cell phone catering to Black people that helps fight institutional racism by filming police brutality.06/10/2015
- 02:32
S1 • E3
Does Race Affect Your Dating Life?Franchesca investigates the personal psychology and internal bias of online dating.06/10/2015
- 02:45
S1 • E4
13 Things White People Take for GrantedFranchesca questions the widespread practice of race-neutral marketing, from nude-color clothing and white faces on money to the absence of BIPOC characters in Hollywood films.06/24/2015
- 04:26
S1 • E5
How Do You Handle Racist Jokes?Franchesca explores how racist jokes are oppressive and shares ways to effectively disarm a person telling an offensive joke.07/01/2015
- 02:34
S1 • E6
Was That Racist?: An "Inside Out" ParodyFrancesca checks in with her Shade, Weariness, Fury, Paranoia and Hope when she faces racial microaggressions from a barista at a coffee shop.07/08/2015
- 05:19
S1 • E7
10 Excuses Used to Deny Racism DebunkedFranchesca reviews 10 common excuses used by people trying to justify their racist behavior.07/15/2015
- 02:33
S1 • E8
What If White People Experienced MicroaggressionsFranchesca explores scenarios in which BIPOC experience microaggressions and inadvertent insults that stereotype them.07/22/2015
- 02:41
S1 • E9
If Famous Movie Characters Were BlackDecoded reimagines famous Hollywood movies with Black people as the lead characters to show the double standards they're held to in society.08/05/2015
- 02:24
S1 • E11
Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.08/06/2015
- 02:54
S1 • E10
Five Things You Should Know About RacismFranchesca gets down to the nitty-gritty about racism and its constructs, and encourages folks to learn from experts in the field how racism functions in society.08/12/2015