On this supersized series, a new chapter unfolds for Teen Mom faves Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah -- and they're taking it on together.
Amber Portwood

Amber's relationship with her teenage daughter Leah is the best it's been in years. Amber completes her two-year probation, but all comes crashing down when her custody case for her son James is finalized.

Ashley Jones

Ashley's world is turned upside down when Bar checks himself into rehab. Once he's back home, Ashley gets accepted to nursing school and moves her family to Nevada.

Briana DeJesus

Briana yearns for a relationship with her estranged father but is disappointed when her mother Roxanne goes behind her back and tries to make amends. Briana starts dating an older man and moves out of her mother's house with her daughters Nova and Stella.

Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn finds herself in the emergency room and has surgery to remove a cyst. With three young girls at home, Tyler and Catelynn decide they are done having children, so Tyler gets a vasectomy.

Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne reveals she was shot at while driving her car with her children Ryder and Ace. She undergoes surgery for her injury and plans her dream wedding to Zach.

Jade Cline

Jade struggles when her daughter Kloie starts going to school but is excited when Sean celebrates a year of sobriety. Jade and Sean discuss getting engaged for the third time.

Leah Messer

Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan move in together, get engaged and consider having a baby. Leah attempts to let her guard down with the other cast members, but Briana is still wary.

Maci Bookout

Maci adjusts to parenting a teenager and allows Bentley to use social media. With gun violence at schools rising across the United States, she seeks guidance on how to talk to her kids about the issue.

About Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The next chapter of motherhood looks completely different for Teen Mom alums Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah, but their unique bond helps them deal with everything from parenting to adulthood in this new phase of life.

