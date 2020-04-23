Basic to Bougie
- 07:04
S1 • E1
Hot Dogs and CaviarTimothy and Big Baby do a deep dive into hot dogs, from classic food-cart to Hawaiian bacon-wrapped, and try to discern the difference between cheap and expensive caviars.04/23/2020
- 07:51
S1 • E2
Truffles and Ice CreamTimothy and Big Baby get their just desserts when they rate chocolate truffles and cleanse their palates with delectable dairy delights -- lactose intolerance be damned.04/23/2020
- 07:59
S1 • E3
Sushi and ChipsBig Baby shows off his chopstick skills when he and Timothy take on a sushi challenge, then they try to differentiate between the priciest and cheapest potato chips.04/23/2020
- 08:01
S1 • E4
Tacos and ChampagneTimothy and Big Baby tackle different types of tacos and try to determine if the bubblier champagne is the better champagne.04/23/2020
- 08:37
S1 • E5
Lobster Rolls and French FriesTimothy and Big Baby seek the impostor crustacean in a sea of lobster rolls and revel in a French fry challenge featuring frozen and fancy varieties.04/23/2020