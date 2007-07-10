MADE
- 34:54Sign in to Watch
S8 • E5
Super Made: Family Make-overMindy Mosher and her family want a complete makeover.10/07/2007
- 42:04Sign in to Watch
S8 • E7
Super Made: Moto-XTwo young women want to be made into motocross riders.10/07/2007
- 41:55Sign in to Watch
S8 • E4
Super Made: CheerleaderJenna's cheerleading squad wants to be made into a winning cheerleading squad.10/08/2007
- 41:59Sign in to Watch
S8 • E19
SnowboarderGirly girl Tara Weldon wants to ditch her quitter image and be MADE into a snowboarder.02/16/2008
- 41:42Sign in to Watch
S8 • E20
Pageant Queen16 year old tomboy Kelly Ortiz wants to be MADE into a feminine Pageant Queen.02/16/2008
- 43:02Sign in to Watch
S8 • E23
Pro WrestlerProfessional wrestlers Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley work with openly gay teen Chris to prepare for his first pro wrestling match with the hope of connecting with his brother.03/08/2008
- 42:03Sign in to Watch
S8 • E22
DebaterDitzy cheerleader Aja Gerrity, wants to be taken seriously and be MADE into a fast talking smart sounding member of the speech and debate team.03/08/2008
- 42:04Sign in to Watch
S8 • E25
Baseball PlayerDrama club devotee Stephen wants to find his inner athlete to prove he's more than just the "gay theater kid" by become a hard hitting, speed ball throwing, varsity baseball player.04/12/2008