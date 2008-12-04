MADE
S9 • E1
Ballet/Tap DancerClassmates and sports fanatics Kevin and Vanessa wants to explore their artistic sides, so professional dancers step in to help them prepare for their school's talent show.04/12/2008
S9 • E3
Model: DeannaA football playing tomboy who's sick of being one of the boys wants to be MADE into an ultra feminine model and rock the runway in her school's fashion show.06/05/2008
S9 • E6
Pageant QueenBasketball Player wants to be MADE into a feminine Beauty Pageant Queen.06/12/2008
S9 • E5
Prom KingA mullet-sporting, denim-wearing outcast wants to change his image by be being MADE into Prom King & bringing a dream date to the prom.06/14/2008
S9 • E13
Dream DateGeeky high school senior wants to win over her crush and get a dream date to the prom.07/20/2008
S9 • E15
Martial ArtsHigh school senior and prankster Danielle wants to be taken seriously, so karate black belt Alec Shane steps in to help her achieve her martial arts dreams.08/10/2008
S9 • E16
Pageant QueenAnime fan Shelby wants to prove that there's more to her than the costume she hides behind by being MADE into a beauty pageant queen.08/10/2008
S9 • E14
Ice Hockey PlayerA princess at heart, Courtney wants to connect with her brother by being MADE into an Ice Hockey player and make the starting line for the big tournament.08/10/2008
S9 • E17
SkateboarderGood girl Alex Mills is ready to show the world her inner daredevil by being MADE into a skateboarder.08/10/2008
S9 • E19
SurferPiano-playing thespian Jill Griswold is ready to break out of character by being MADE into a surfer.09/13/2008