MADE
S12 • E3
Ladies Man: JoshIn hopes of finally feeling good enough, Josh wants to be MADE into a confident and cool Ladies’ Man!05/05/2012
S12 • E7
Softball Player: ElizabethBeth’s dad taught her how to play softball. When he died four years ago, she gave it all up but now she’s ready to deal with her grief and make it onto her high school’s team.05/05/2012
S12 • E1
Basketball Player: KennethKenneth is a dancing diva who’s determined to gain the acceptance of his military father by being MADE into a basketball player.05/05/2012
S12 • E8
Cheerleader: ArlyArly wants to be MADE into a high kicking cheerleader, and she has four weeks to prove that she has tamed her angry behavior. But Arly will test everyone around her while she figures out if she can go from Hellcat to Cheerleader.06/05/2012
S12 • E2
Perfect Boyfriend: BenBen has no luck in love and is hoping to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend.06/06/2012
S12 • E4
Actress: MaryMary is being MADE into an actress, and she has 30 days to book a role in her first commercial. But Mary is caught between the old world values of her parents and the new world of show business.06/07/2012
S12 • E30
Celebrity Assistant: ChrisDetermined to assist a Hollywood Star, Chris struggles to stay with the program, as he’s MADE into a Celebrity Assistant.10/09/2012
S12 • E27
Tough Mudder: ShaneShane Romano is a college coed who’s determined to overcome a personal tragedy by being MADE into a Tough Mudder.10/10/2012
S12 • E29
Circus Performer: AshleyAshley wants to maximize her natural flexibility by being MADE into a circus performer. But her immaturity and unwillingness to work hard stands in the way of turning her dream into a reality. This episode features the cast of Cirque Dreamy Jungle Fantasy.10/15/2012
S12 • E24
Professional Wrestler: DeAnnaUnemployed and living at home, DeAnna wants to fight for her future by being MADE into a pro wrestler.11/10/2012