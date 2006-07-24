MADE
- 42:06
S7 • E5
Fashion DesignerClass clown Dylan gets help from renowned fashion designer Rob Younkers as he develops the skills needed to impress his classmates at a fashion show.07/24/2006
- 40:50Sign in to Watch
S7 • E9
Prom QueenFormer Miss Michigan Shannon Grace Clark helps theater-loving Katie step out of her twin sister's shadow and transform herself into her school's prom queen.08/28/2006
- 42:38Sign in to Watch
S7 • E11
Ms. Ledyard FairWith the help of former Miss Cambridge Valerie Amaral, Katherine works to break away from her shyness and out of her comfort zone to compete in the Miss Ledyard Fair pageant.10/16/2006