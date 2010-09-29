MADE
S11 • E6
Lacrosse Player: Miranda16 year old class president is tired of being out of shape and wants to trade in her girly ways and get physical by being MADE into a hardcore lacrosse player.09/29/2010
S11 • E7
Power Lifter: JerickSweet-natured stringbean Jerick Johnson wants to toughen up his image by being MADE into a hardcore powerlifter.09/30/2010
S11 • E8
Mountain Biker: Emily18 year old girly girl wants to push her body to the limit and toughen up by being MADE into a hardcore mountain biker.10/04/2010
S11 • E14
Rapper: RyanSkate rat Ryan Bowers is best known for making people laugh. But this high school joker wants to be taken more seriously by being MADE into a rapper and revealing his deepest secrets in rhyme.10/05/2010
S11 • E11
Singer: AlyssaA free-spirit California girl wants to shed her kooky image and be MADE into a singer.10/06/2010
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: AngelMusician Angel Hernandez just isn’t happy inside. With the help of The Hit Doctor, Ramsey Washington, and baseball all stars Bernie Williams and Gary Sheffield, Angel will be MADE into a baseball player.10/12/2010
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: TylerTyler Arman wants to fit in with her school’s pretty and popular dance team, so she is MADE into a slimmer and more confident girl.10/15/2010
S11 • E13
Pageant Queen: RachelRachel Smit is a rough, tough tomboy who is more at home in the stables than in the salon. But now she’s tired of feeling like a guy, and wants to join the girls’ club by being MADE into a gorgeous and fearless pageant queen.10/19/2010
S11 • E20
Bodybuilder: KyleeKylee Spence is a scrawny girl with a squeaky voice that everyone makes fun of. But now she’s ready to prove that she’s just as strong on the outside as she is on the inside by being MADE into a bodybuilder.10/27/2010
S11 • E30
Plus Size Model: EmmaEmma Pagano is tired of being the big girl so she wants to lose weight and gain self confidence by being MADE into a Plus Size Model.01/21/2011