S10 • E1
Pageant QueenAngelica wants to prove she is past being an awkward adolescent and be MADE into a beauty queen. Will she win her school's beauty pageant?02/21/2009
S10 • E4
Mixed Martial ArtistsSabrina and Jenna are best friends and the biggest girly girls in their school. They want to shed their spoiled images and be MADE into tough, disciplined Mixed Martial Artists.03/14/2009
S10 • E5
BoxerCheerleading princess Erin Rogers wants to get tough by being made into a burley boxer. Star boxing trainer Kenny Porter will get Erin ready to fight in the showcase of the stars in just 5 weeks.03/14/2009
S10 • E6
BoxerWyatt Manobla, a triple threat of the theater in Denver, Colorado dreams of being a boxing champ. With a helping hand from his coach he hopes to get off the stage and into the ring.04/04/2009
S10 • E8
RockstarObsessively organized Jessica wants to show that she can let loose by being MADE into a rockstar.04/11/2009
S10 • E9
Punk RockerStraight-A goody goody, Gracie Moreau wants to get noticed by being MADE into a Punk Rocker04/11/2009
S10 • E11
RapperGoodie goodie Heather Parsell wants to prove to her school that she can break the mold, by being MADE into a rapper and winning her school's music festival!04/18/2009
S10 • E12
Ladies ManA dorky, desperate, hygienically challenged senior wants to land his very first date and kiss by being MADE into an irresistible chick magnet. The catch? He has to get a girl to ask HIM out to the school dance.05/07/2009
S10 • E14
Prom QueenKristy McCallan wants to break out of her shy shell and dazzle her doubters by being MADE into a cool and confident Prom Queen.05/10/2009
S10 • E15
Moto-XKaitlin Smith wants to shed her girly girl reputation and find her inner strength by being MADE into a rough and tough motocross racer!05/28/2009