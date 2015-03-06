Are Fried Chicken and Watermelon Racist?
Season 1 E 1 • 06/03/2015
Franchesca Ramsey talks about the violent history of Black culinary stereotypes.
S1 • E3
Does Race Affect Your Dating Life?
Franchesca investigates the personal psychology and internal bias of online dating.
06/10/2015
S1 • E7
10 Excuses Used to Deny Racism Debunked
Franchesca reviews 10 common excuses used by people trying to justify their racist behavior.
07/15/2015
S1 • E8
What If White People Experienced Microaggressions
Franchesca explores scenarios in which BIPOC experience microaggressions and inadvertent insults that stereotype them.
07/22/2015
S1 • E9
If Famous Movie Characters Were Black
Decoded reimagines famous Hollywood movies with Black people as the lead characters to show the double standards they're held to in society.
08/05/2015
S1 • E11
Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?
Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.
08/06/2015
S2 • E2
Six Phrases with Surprisingly Racist Origins
Franchesca reveals the racist origins of everyday phrases along with other problematic words still in use.
10/07/2015
S2 • E3
Can You Name Seven Superheroes of Color?
Franchesca heads to New York City for Comic-Con to interview attendees about representation and ask them why there aren't more BIPOC superheroes.
10/14/2015
S2 • E4
12 Racist Halloween Costumes for Kids
Franchesca and her team of comedians examine a host of racially insensitive costumes based on stereotypes and racial profiling from around the globe.
10/21/2015
S2 • E5
Five Reasons Student Loans are Bulls**t
Franchesca teams up with special guest Ben O'Keefe to shed some light on student debt and what to do about it.
10/28/2015
