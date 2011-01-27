Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Like More than a Friend
Season 4 E 2 • 08/11/2011
Pauly fears hooking up with Deena would ruin their friendship, the roommates start a new job together, and Mike makes a confession to Snooki.
Full Ep
40:47
Jersey Shore
S3 • E5
Drunk Punch Love
Ronnie and Jwoww make up leading to Sammi punching Ronnie in the face. Vinny picks up a girl with an overbearing family. And Mike learns Deena's dirty little secret.
01/27/2011
Full Ep
41:02
Jersey Shore
S3 • E6
Should We Just Break Up?
Ronnie’s over-drinking causes some painful side effects. Snooki meets a guy who may or may not be engaged. And Pauly makes peace with an old nemesis
02/03/2011
Full Ep
41:00
Jersey Shore
S3 • E7
Cabs are Here!
Ronnie and Sammi’s tumultuous relationship comes to an end. When Ronnie destroys everything Sammi owns, she must decide whether or not to leave the Shore.
02/10/2011
Full Ep
11:40
Jersey Shore
S3 • E8
The Great Depression
After Sammi leaves the house, Ronnie is an emotional wreck. With the girls taking Sammi’s side and the guys not knowing how to cheer him up, Ronnie feels like he has no friends left in the house.
02/17/2011
Full Ep
40:38
Jersey Shore
S3 • E9
Kissing Cousins
Snooki’s summer of hookups comes back to haunt her. Mike pulls the ultimate prank on Deena and Snooki. But the rest of the guys have the last laugh, ditching Mike for taking too long to get ready for dinner.
02/24/2011
Full Ep
40:54
Jersey Shore
S3 • E10
A Cheesy Situation
Sammi’s return to the Shore house leaves Ronnie at a loss for words. Snooki’s feelings for Vinny continue to deepen. Mike hooks up with a girl who he's convinced smells like cheese but doesn't realize he's been pranked.
03/03/2011
Full Ep
12:55
Jersey Shore
S3 • E11
GTF – Gym, Tan, Find Out Who Sammi Is Texting
Vinny and Pauly take a road trip to Staten Island. Roger becomes more than just a rebound for Jwoww. Mike reveals Sammi’s shady ways, causing Ronnie to question his love for her.
03/10/2011
Full Ep
10:28
Jersey Shore
S3 • E12
A House Divided
Mike continues to instigate drama between Ronnie and Sammi. Snooki has a falling out with Vinny. And Deena gets upset at Pauly and Vin for trying to hook up with her friend at the end-of-summer party.
03/17/2011
Full Ep
10:46
Jersey Shore
S3 • E13
At The End of the Day
While one couple reaches a crossroads in their relationship, another couple makes it official. The roommates say goodbye to another summer at the Jersey Shore.
03/24/2011
Full Ep
39:48
Jersey Shore
S4 • E1
Going to Italia
The roommates get their passports ready as they set off for a trip to the motherland, but acclimating to Italian culture proves to be more difficult than they thought.
08/04/2011
Full Ep
40:52
Jersey Shore
S4 • E2
Like More than a Friend
Pauly fears hooking up with Deena would ruin their friendship, the roommates start a new job together, and Mike makes a confession to Snooki.
08/11/2011
Full Ep
40:48
Jersey Shore
S4 • E3
Twinning
Ron and Sam rekindle their relationship, Deena pulls the ultimate robbery on Mike and Vinny, and Snooki catches wind of the rumors Mike has been spreading about their alleged hookup.
08/18/2011
Full Ep
40:53
Jersey Shore
S4 • E4
Crime and Punishment
Deena comes to blows with the guys over a prank, Ron and Sam fall back into old habits, and a confrontation between Mike and Ron quickly gets out of control.
08/25/2011
Full Ep
40:39
Jersey Shore
S4 • E5
And the Wall Won
Mike's injuries send him to the hospital, Ron and Sam come to terms about the future of their relationship, and Pauly faces an unwelcoming local at the club.
08/28/2011
Full Ep
40:43
Jersey Shore
S4 • E6
Jersey Shore: Fist Pump, Pushups, Chapstick
Snooki finds it hard to be herself around Jionni, Pauly and Vinny take on new personas, and Vinny steps in as Ron and Sam continue to argue over their relationship.
09/08/2011
Full Ep
40:43
Jersey Shore
S4 • E7
Meatball Mashup
The roommates set off for a relaxing beach getaway, but Deena and Snooki's drunken antics become too much for everyone.
09/15/2011
Full Ep
40:56
Jersey Shore
S4 • E8
Where Is My Boyfriend?
Jionni's arrival in Florence has Mike ready to defend himself at all costs, and Snooki is left in shambles when Jionni reaches his limit with her wild behavior.
09/22/2011
Full Ep
40:52
Jersey Shore
S4 • E9
Three Men and a Snooki
Jionni's unwavering decision to go home crushes Snooki, JWoww steps in when Deena worries over a missed period, and Mike tries to move in on Snooki as her relationship hangs in the balance.
09/29/2011
Full Ep
40:54
Jersey Shore
S4 • E10
Damage Is Done
Vinny brings the guys to visit his family in Sicily, JWoww offers Snooki some tough love, and Snooki breaks the news to Jionni about her hookup with Vinny.
10/06/2011
Full Ep
41:01
Jersey Shore
S4 • E11
Situation Problems
Snooki tells Jionni the whole truth about her hookup with Vinny, Deena continues to chase Pauly, and the roommates distance themselves from Mike during their last Sunday dinner in Italy.
10/13/2011
Full Ep
40:59
Jersey Shore
S4 • E12
Ciao, Italia
After a talk with Ron about the chaos he's been causing in the house, Mike considers his future in Seaside, and the roommates take a tour of Italy before heading back to the U.S.
10/20/2011
Bonus
04:59
Jersey ShoreS4 E12
Fan Questions
Kenny rapid fires questions from 'Jersey Shore' fans.
10/20/2011
