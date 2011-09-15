Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Meatball Mashup
Season 4 E 7 • 09/15/2011
The roommates set off for a relaxing beach getaway, but Deena and Snooki's drunken antics become too much for everyone.
Jersey Shore
S3 • E10
A Cheesy Situation
Sammi’s return to the Shore house leaves Ronnie at a loss for words. Snooki’s feelings for Vinny continue to deepen. Mike hooks up with a girl who he's convinced smells like cheese but doesn't realize he's been pranked.
03/03/2011
Jersey Shore
S3 • E11
GTF – Gym, Tan, Find Out Who Sammi Is Texting
Vinny and Pauly take a road trip to Staten Island. Roger becomes more than just a rebound for Jwoww. Mike reveals Sammi’s shady ways, causing Ronnie to question his love for her.
03/10/2011
Jersey Shore
S3 • E12
A House Divided
Mike continues to instigate drama between Ronnie and Sammi. Snooki has a falling out with Vinny. And Deena gets upset at Pauly and Vin for trying to hook up with her friend at the end-of-summer party.
03/17/2011
Jersey Shore
S3 • E13
At The End of the Day
While one couple reaches a crossroads in their relationship, another couple makes it official. The roommates say goodbye to another summer at the Jersey Shore.
03/24/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E1
Going to Italia
The roommates get their passports ready as they set off for a trip to the motherland, but acclimating to Italian culture proves to be more difficult than they thought.
08/04/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E2
Like More than a Friend
Pauly fears hooking up with Deena would ruin their friendship, the roommates start a new job together, and Mike makes a confession to Snooki.
08/11/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E3
Twinning
Ron and Sam rekindle their relationship, Deena pulls the ultimate robbery on Mike and Vinny, and Snooki catches wind of the rumors Mike has been spreading about their alleged hookup.
08/18/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E4
Crime and Punishment
Deena comes to blows with the guys over a prank, Ron and Sam fall back into old habits, and a confrontation between Mike and Ron quickly gets out of control.
08/25/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E5
And the Wall Won
Mike's injuries send him to the hospital, Ron and Sam come to terms about the future of their relationship, and Pauly faces an unwelcoming local at the club.
08/28/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E6
Jersey Shore: Fist Pump, Pushups, Chapstick
Snooki finds it hard to be herself around Jionni, Pauly and Vinny take on new personas, and Vinny steps in as Ron and Sam continue to argue over their relationship.
09/08/2011
Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore
S4 • E8
Where Is My Boyfriend?
Jionni's arrival in Florence has Mike ready to defend himself at all costs, and Snooki is left in shambles when Jionni reaches his limit with her wild behavior.
09/22/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E9
Three Men and a Snooki
Jionni's unwavering decision to go home crushes Snooki, JWoww steps in when Deena worries over a missed period, and Mike tries to move in on Snooki as her relationship hangs in the balance.
09/29/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E10
Damage Is Done
Vinny brings the guys to visit his family in Sicily, JWoww offers Snooki some tough love, and Snooki breaks the news to Jionni about her hookup with Vinny.
10/06/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E11
Situation Problems
Snooki tells Jionni the whole truth about her hookup with Vinny, Deena continues to chase Pauly, and the roommates distance themselves from Mike during their last Sunday dinner in Italy.
10/13/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E12
Ciao, Italia
After a talk with Ron about the chaos he's been causing in the house, Mike considers his future in Seaside, and the roommates take a tour of Italy before heading back to the U.S.
10/20/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E21
Reunion
Amy Paffrath hosts as the roommates reunite to break down all of the partying, drama and fights in Italy, including Snooki and Mike's hookup rumors and Deena's ultimate robbery.
10/20/2011
Jersey Shore
S5 • E1
Hurricane Situation
After the roommates return from Italy, Mike and his friend The Unit scheme to derail things for Snooki and Jionni.
01/05/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E2
One Man Down
Vinny's anxiety begins to take a toll, Snooki pushes Jionni to his limit at Karma, and Pauly is the victim of a robbery.
01/12/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E3
Dropping Like Flies
Pauly faces his birthday celebration without Vinny, and Mike slips into a funk after the ladies make a birthday cake for Pauly.
01/19/2012
